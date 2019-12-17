CHLShowdown: Week 13

Everett Silvertips forward Gage Goncalves fires up the highlight reel in the shootout to represent the Western Hockey League in this week’s edition of the CHL Showdown! In Sunday’s game against the Spokane Chiefs, Goncalves took the first attempt of his shootout career in the third round. Skating in on an angle against the goaltender, Goncalves faked one way, then with one hand on his stick he slid the puck over to his right and then pushed it into the wide-open net.

W#CIBCShowdown Winners

Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes

Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes

Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes

Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes

Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes

Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes

Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes

Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes

Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes

Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes

Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes

Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes