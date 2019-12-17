CHLShowdown: Week 13

Everett Silvertips forward Gage Goncalves fires up the highlight reel in the shootout to represent the Western Hockey League in this week’s edition of the CHL Showdown! In Sunday’s game against the Spokane Chiefs, Goncalves took the first attempt of his shootout career in the third round. Skating in on an angle against the goaltender, Goncalves faked one way, then with one hand on his stick he slid the puck over to his right and then pushed it into the wide-open net.
