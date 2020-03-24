CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final One

D-Jay Jerome represents the Western Hockey League in the first quarter-final of the Canadian Hockey League Showdown Playoffs! Each week, three matchups from the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey will go head-to-head to determine the best play of the 2019-20 CHL season.

While playing for his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes, Jerome pulled off a fantastic toe-drag move, beating a defender on the Swift Current Broncos before tucking the puck home as part of a three-point performance in the game featuring a pair of goals. Later in the season, Jerome would join the Broncos to close out his WHL career.

