MENU
May 26, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs: Semifinal Two

CHL Showdown saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

 

Kyle Crnkovic of the Saskatoon Blades dazzles in the second semifinal of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

On March 7, 2020 in Regina, Sask. Crnkovic powered towards the net and deked out the goaltender in overtime. The goal marked his second overtime winner in as many days after helping his team claim a home win against the Pats the night before.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

CHL Showdown Playoffs
Semifinal 1: Dalton Duhart (Windsor Spitfires) – 39% of the vote

More News
1:15
WHL Alumni Leon Draisaitl wins Art Ross Trophy as NHL scoring champ
45 mins ago
WHL Beyond Hockey: Austin Weisgerber — Constable
2 hours ago
Saskatoon Blades partnering with Sasktel Centre & Saskatchewan Rattlers to present first-ever Super Sports Saturday
4 hours ago
2019-20 CHL Award Finalists: Goaltender of the Year Presented by Vaughn
7 hours ago
Royals promote Dan Price to General Manager & Head Coach
8 hours ago
2019-20 CHL Award Finalists: Rookie of the Year Presented by Wawanesa Insurance
1 day ago