CHLShowdown Playoffs: Semifinal Two

Kyle Crnkovic of the Saskatoon Blades dazzles in the second semifinal of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

On March 7, 2020 in Regina, Sask. Crnkovic powered towards the net and deked out the goaltender in overtime. The goal marked his second overtime winner in as many days after helping his team claim a home win against the Pats the night before.

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Semifinal 1: Dalton Duhart (Windsor Spitfires) – 39% of the vote