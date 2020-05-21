MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
May 21, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs: Semifinal One

CHL Showdown lethbridge hurricanes prince albert raiders
D-Jay Jerome with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Spencer Moe with the Prince Albert Raiders represent in the first semifinal of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

While playing for his hometown Hurricanes, Jerome pulled off a fantastic toe-drag move, beating a defender on the Swift Current Broncos before tucking the puck home as part of a three-point performance in the game featuring a pair of goals. Jerome won his quarter-final with 47 percent of the vote.

On November 29, 2019 at home, Moe pulled off the perfect toe drag, then backhanded the puck to the top of the net for the sweet goal! View Jerome’s goal up top and Moe’s goal below. Moe won his quarter-final with 45 percent of the vote.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition!

