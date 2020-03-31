CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final Two

Gage Goncalves of the Everett Silvertips and Kyle Crnkovic of the Saskatoon Blades represent the Western Hockey League in the second week of CHL Showdown Playoffs!
On December 15, 2019, Goncalves pulled off the ‘Forsberg’ move in the shootout, helping the Silvertips top the Spokane Chiefs. Later on in the season, Crnkovic dazzled with an overtime goal for the Blades against the Regina Pats on March 7, 2020.
Check out Goncalves’ goal above and watch Crnkovic’s moves below! Then visit CHLShowdown.ca to vote until next Sunday!
CHL Showdown Playoffs
Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote
#CHLShowdown Playoffs feature three regular season contest winners as voted by the fans throughout 2019-20.
The second Quarter-Final matchup includes top plays by Crnkovic, Dellandrea, and Goncalves.
WATCH & VOTE: https://t.co/fI3X1c1mse pic.twitter.com/Fv2XiPtdc3
