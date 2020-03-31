MENU
2020 WHL PLAYOFFS CANCELLED – Monday, March 23, 2020
March 31, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final Two

CHL Showdown everett silvertips saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

 

Gage Goncalves of the Everett Silvertips and Kyle Crnkovic of the Saskatoon Blades represent the Western Hockey League in the second week of CHL Showdown Playoffs!

On December 15, 2019, Goncalves pulled off the ‘Forsberg’ move in the shootout, helping the Silvertips top the Spokane Chiefs. Later on in the season, Crnkovic dazzled with an overtime goal for the Blades against the Regina Pats on March 7, 2020.

Check out Goncalves’ goal above and watch Crnkovic’s moves below! Then visit CHLShowdown.ca to vote until next Sunday!

 

CHL Showdown Playoffs
Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote

