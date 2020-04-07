MENU
April 7, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final Three

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips needs your votes in the third quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs. Earlier in the season against the Kamloops Blazers, Wolf got caught on one side of the net and leapt back across to the other side, catching the puck with his glove to deny a sure goal. During the week, 74% of all votes were earned by Wolf.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

CHL Showdown Playoffs
Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote
Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote

