CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final Four

Vancouver Giants forward Tristen Nielsen represents for the Western Hockey League in the fourth quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs! During a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors on October 11, 2019, Nielsen worked his way up the side boards and dangled past two defenders before scoring while falling down to complete the highlight-reel play. Nielsen won his week with 48% of all votes during that period.

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote

Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote

Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote