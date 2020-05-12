CHLShowdown Playoffs: Quarter-Final Eight

Oh my goodness Cross Hanas! The Portland Winterhawks forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect shines in the eighth quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs. On the second night of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Hanas picked up the puck behind the net against the Tri-City Americans and pulled off the perfect lacrosse-style goal to cement himself on the highlights reels for the season!

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Quarter-final 7: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 45% of the vote

Quarter-final 6: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 61% of the vote

Quarter-final 5: Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) – 48% of the vote

Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 53% of the vote

Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote

Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote

Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote