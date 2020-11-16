CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Blazers’ Logan Stankoven

Remember the name Logan Stankoven.

Tying for top spot among Western Hockey League rookies last season with 29 goals, there was no shortage of offensive flash from the gifted centre who finished as a finalist for the Jim Piggott Trophy as the WHL Rookie of the Year and showed why the Kamloops Blazers originally chose him fifth overall in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The soon-to-be sophomore now looks to build on that success in his second season, one that comes with added expectations as the 2003-born skater becomes eligible for the NHL Draft. Graded a ‘B’ prospect in NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary assessment – indicating a likely second- or third-round selection – Stankoven touched on that topic and more in the latest edition of the CHL Spotlight Sunday presented by WINMAR:

How have you stayed active during an extended offseason?

I have stayed active this offseason by training off-ice in the gym as well as skating with local junior guys here in town, and then in my off time I have also played a little bit of golf.

You were among the top scoring rookies last season. What do you attribute to your success?

I believe my success this past season came from having the opportunity to play with some really good linemates as well as putting in the extra work whether it be staying late after practice and working on game-like scenarios or shooting pucks.

What are your goals for the coming season?

My goals for this upcoming season are to improve both as a player and person both on and off the ice, and as a team to win our B.C. Division and hopefully to win a Western Hockey League championship.

How does your approach change and what pressure comes in entering a season where you are eligible for the NHL Draft?

My approach doesn’t change at all this upcoming season. I just want to try to get better each and every day and with this being my draft year there is definitely no lack of motivation for myself.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and what aspects of his playing style are mimicked in your own?

An NHL player who I like to model my game after is a guy like Brayden Point. His vision and speed are something that I really admire and hopefully I can implement that in my game as well.