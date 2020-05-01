CHL Showdown: Quarter-final Six

Conner Bruggen-Cate of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Max Paddock of the Prince Albert Raiders shine in the sixth quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

In southern Alberta on January 3, 2020, Bruggen-Cate danced past two defenders and wired home a goal on the Lethbridge goaltender with a perfect snipe.

On February 14, 2020 in northern Saskatchewan, Paddock kept the puck out of the net with a perfect blocker save as the Swift Current Broncos attempted to catch the goaltender with a cross-ice pass followed by a quick shot on net.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Quarter Final 5: Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) -48% of the vote

Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 53% of the vote

Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote

Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote

Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote