MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
May 5, 2020

CHL Showdown: Quarter-final Seven

CHL Showdown prince albert raiders
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

 

Spencer Moe dazzles in the seventh quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs! On November 29, 2019 against the Swift Current Broncos, Moe pulled off the perfect toe drag, then backhanded the puck to the top of the net for the sweet goal!

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

CHL Showdown Playoffs
Quarter-final 6: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)  – 61% of the vote
Quarter-final 5: Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) – 48% of the vote
Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 53% of the vote
Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote
Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote
Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote 

More News
WHL Playlists: Calgary Hitmen
8 mins ago
0:58
Jeff Ingram named recipient of Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year
3 hours ago
WHL Season Rewind: Point leaders on the power play
15 hours ago
Saskatchewan's Kozun named finalist for Canada West Male Athlete of the Year
21 hours ago
Caden Brown signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Prince George Cougars
21 hours ago
2020 CHL/NHL Kubota Top Prospects Profile: Jake Neighbours
22 hours ago