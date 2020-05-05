CHL Showdown: Quarter-final Seven

Spencer Moe dazzles in the seventh quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs! On November 29, 2019 against the Swift Current Broncos, Moe pulled off the perfect toe drag, then backhanded the puck to the top of the net for the sweet goal!

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Quarter-final 6: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 61% of the vote

Quarter-final 5: Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) – 48% of the vote

Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 53% of the vote

Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote

Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote

Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote