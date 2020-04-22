CHL Showdown: Quarter-final Five

Connor Martin of the Victoria Royals and Brayden Peters from the Calgary Hitmen shine in the fifth quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

In his Western Hockey League debut on February 19, 2020, Martin came up with a miraculous save. During overtime, Martin stopped the initial chance on a fast break by an opponent. With the ensuing momentum of the puck carrying it towards the goal line in mid-air, Martin gloved the puck to deny the sure goal and keep his team in the contest.

Taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 17, 2020, Peters make a miraculous save of his own. With a Wheat King looking at a wide open net, Peters reached across at the last second and made the glove save for the absolute larceny.

CHL Showdown Playoffs

Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) 53% of the vote

Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote

Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote

Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote