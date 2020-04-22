MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
April 22, 2020

CHL Showdown: Quarter-final Five

calgary hitmen CHL Showdown victoria royals
Watch more FEATURES on WHL TV

 

Connor Martin of the Victoria Royals and Brayden Peters from the Calgary Hitmen shine in the fifth quarter-final of the CHL Showdown Playoffs!

In his Western Hockey League debut on February 19, 2020, Martin came up with a miraculous save. During overtime, Martin stopped the initial chance on a fast break by an opponent. With the ensuing momentum of the puck carrying it towards the goal line in mid-air, Martin gloved the puck to deny the sure goal and keep his team in the contest.

Taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 17, 2020, Peters make a miraculous save of his own. With a Wheat King looking at a wide open net, Peters reached across at the last second and made the glove save for the absolute larceny.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

 

CHL Showdown Playoffs
Quarter-final 4: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) 53% of the vote
Quarter-final 3: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 58% of the vote
Quarter-final 2: Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) – 54% of the vote
Quarter-final 1: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 47% of the vote 

