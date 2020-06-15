MENU
June 15, 2020

CHL Showdown Playoffs Champion: Dustin Wolf

CHL Showdown everett silvertips
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >

 

Earning Play of the Year honours, Dustin Wolf’s acrobatic feats have captured the championship title in the 2020 CHL Showdown Playoffs! Nearly 50,000 votes later, the Everett Silvertips netminder won 41 per cent of the fans’ vote, defeating the OHL and QMJHL nomination.

200615_CHL_Showdown_Wolf

After recently receiving the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Vaughn, the Calgary Flames prospect can now add the CHL Showdown Playoff Champion to his list of growing accolades. Check out what Wolf had to say about the play that put him into the winning position:

More News
Fountain Tire 3 Stars Program: Community & COVID-19 Heroes
14 hours ago
0:59
Former Rebels forward Reichel signs entry-level contract with Jets
15 hours ago
Chiefs announce contract extensions for multiple hockey staff members
18 hours ago
WHL Alumni Taran Kozun nominated for U SPORTS Male Athlete of the Year
18 hours ago
Hockey Canada recognizes 12 WHL players for National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp
5 days ago
WHL Beyond Hockey: Morgan Montgomery, Manager of Primary Health Care
5 days ago