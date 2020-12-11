MENU
December 11, 2020
CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia: Round 2 Recap
Memorial eCup
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
eCup
on WHL TV
More News
hockey canada
World Junior Championship
Hockey Canada names nine WHL players & one WHL Alumni to roster for 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship
5 hours ago
Memorial eCup
Hall & Luypen advance as Round 2 of Memorial eCup concludes
21 hours ago
6:02
Winnipeg ICE
WHL Next Generation
WHL Next Generation: Conor Geekie
2 days ago
30:09
WHL Podcast
WHL Podcast: Episode 20 – Conor Geekie, Don MacGillivray & Jordan Gustafson
2 days ago
calgary hitmen
Hitmen defenceman Luke Prokop signs ELC with Nashville Predators
2 days ago
Memorial eCup
Hayes & Raiders eliminated in Round 2 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia
3 days ago