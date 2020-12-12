Chiefs forward Jack Finley signs entry-level contract with Lightning

Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning announced the signing Saturday morning.

Finley, an 18-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C., was selected by the Lightning in the second round (57th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 205 pounds, Finley recorded 57 points (19G-38A) in 61 contests with the Chiefs during the 2019-20 season.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft, Finley has skated in 131 career WHL regular season contests, registering 77 points (28G-49A). In 15 WHL post-season outings, he has added another eight points (1G-7A).

In 2018, he represented Canada Black at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying two assists in five appearances.