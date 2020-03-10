MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 10, 2020

Chiefs fans & Fred Meyer shoppers donate over 2,700 meals

spokane chiefs
Spokane Chiefs
by
Spokane Chiefs
Watch more on WHL TV >

 

Spokane Chiefs players were on site at local Fred Meyer locations last month collecting cash and food donations for Second Harvest that will benefit local families in need.

Thanks to the generosity of all who donated, 2,701 meals will be provided to individuals in need throughout the Spokane and surrounding communities!

Thank you, Chiefs fans!

The Chiefs will partner with Second Harvest again on Saturday, March 14 for Miller Lite St. Paddy’s Day Jersey & Regular Season Finale when the Chiefs will auction off the limited edition jerseys the team will be wearing with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest. Tickets are available online here or can be purchased over the phone at 509-535-PUCK.

More News
Raiders unveil specialty jerseys in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada
44 mins ago
1:14
Vaughn Saves of the Week: March 10, 2020
48 mins ago
2:27
Cougars Rankin ready to see where his journey takes him next
2 hours ago
0:22
#CHLShowdown: Week 24
3 hours ago
Statement from Western Hockey League regarding COVID-19
4 hours ago
Medicine Hat Tigers to honour Bob Ridley
22 hours ago