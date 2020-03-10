Chiefs fans & Fred Meyer shoppers donate over 2,700 meals

Spokane Chiefs players were on site at local Fred Meyer locations last month collecting cash and food donations for Second Harvest that will benefit local families in need.

Thanks to the generosity of all who donated, 2,701 meals will be provided to individuals in need throughout the Spokane and surrounding communities!

Thank you, Chiefs fans!

The Chiefs will partner with Second Harvest again on Saturday, March 14 for Miller Lite St. Paddy’s Day Jersey & Regular Season Finale when the Chiefs will auction off the limited edition jerseys the team will be wearing with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest. Tickets are available online here or can be purchased over the phone at 509-535-PUCK.