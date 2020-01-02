Chiefs’ Beckman named WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman has been named the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month for December 2019.

A prospect of the Minnesota Wild, Beckman recorded 20 points (15G-5A) and a plus-eight rating in 11 games during December. Leading the Chiefs to a 7-2-1-1 record in the calendar month, Beckman has the Chiefs in contention in the U.S. Division race entering the second half of the season.

Beckman recorded points in nine of his team’s 11 games, finishing the month on a nine-game point streak and a nine-game goal-scoring streak. Throughout the month, Beckman recorded six multi-point games, including a five-point game and a pair of three-point efforts. He also recorded four multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks. He was recognized as the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending December 15, 2019.

On three occasions, Beckman was recognized as the first star of the game, also earning second-star and third-star honours once each.

Following an impressive rookie season, Beckman has put forth a stronger performance in the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, posting 58 points (28G-30A) in 35 games, including nine power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and three game-winning goals. For his WHL career, Beckman has recorded 120 points (60G-60A) in 104 WHL regular season games, including 17 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals. Beckman has also recorded 12 points (8G-4A) in 15 WHL playoff games, including three power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

Earlier this season, the 6-foot-1, 174-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask. represented Team WHL at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series, which saw him suit up in his home town.

The Wild chose Beckman in the third round, 75th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft last June. Spokane selected Beckman in the fifth round, 96th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Up next for the Chiefs is a home date against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, January 3 (7:05 p.m. PT) at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

December: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

November: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September/October: Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

