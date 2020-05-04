Calgary Hitmen donate $15,000 to Siksika Nation

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club announced last Wednesday a $15,000 donation to Siksika Nation.

The funds serve as a legacy to the inaugural ‘Every Child Matters’ game which was held on February 1, 2020 and presented by Siksika Health Services in partnership with Siksika Child & Family Services and First Nations Health Consortium.

“Siksika Nation is greatly appreciative for the relationship with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and our close friends, the Calgary Hitmen,” said Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services. “This generous donation will aid our efforts to improve mental health supports for Siksika children and youth during COVID-19.”

“It wasn’t long ago that we had an amazing day and celebration at the Every Child Matters game,” commented Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. “It’s incredible how much the world has changed since then. The vision Tyler and his group shared with us for this game was based upon impacting and empowering indigenous youth. We are blessed that through the partnership with Siksika Nation we are able to do this together during these very challenging times.”

The money was raised through a portion of ticket sales to the ‘Every Child Matters’ game which also celebrated the Blackfoot culture.

Highlights included a second intermission Round Dance that spanned all the way around the Scotiabank Saddledome concourse and marked the first such dance ever held at a Hitmen game.

There was also test kitchen on the concourse which served a taste of traditional Blackfoot foods while as a sign of solidarity, both the Hitmen and visiting Red Deer Rebels wore an ‘Every Child Matters’ decal on their helmets with 3,000 ‘Every Child Matters’ toques given away to kids upon exit.

Another key facet to the day saw the game broadcast in Blackfoot across Alberta on Windspeaker Radio to help preserve and promote the endangered language.