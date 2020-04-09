Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic inks entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic has put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators chose Kastelic in the fifth round, 125th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft last June. A 6-foot-4, 221-pound product of Phoenix, Ariz., Kastelic recently completed his five-season Western Hockey League career, spent entirely with the Hitmen.

During the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Kastelic finished tied for the scoring lead with the Hitmen, tallying 68 points (38G-30A) in 58 games. He recorded 10 power-play goals, four short-handed goals, and eight game-winning goals. Among WHL skaters, he ranked tied for fifth in goals, tied for first in short-handed goals, and tied for third in game-winning goals.

His season included 19 multi-point games, including nine multi-goal games. On February 12, 2020, Kastelic scored four goals in a win against the Regina Pats. Monday, Kastelic was recognized as a member of the Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team.

For his WHL career, Kastelic has appeared in 321 WHL regular season games, posting 235 points (126G-109A), including 46 power-play goals, eight short-handed goals, and 16 game-winning goals.

Kastelic currently ranks third all-time in franchise history for goals scored behind Brad Moran and Pavel Brendl.

He’s also appeared in 18 WHL playoff games, recording 11 points (6G-5A).