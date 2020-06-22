MENU
June 22, 2020

Buskey added to Americans’ roster

tri-city americans whl transactions
Tri-City Americans
by
Tri-City Americans
Watch more on WHL TV >

Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that the club has claimed 20-year-old goaltender Donovan Buskey from the Regina Pats.

Buskey was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft and has played 64 career games in net. Through his WHL career, the North Vancouver product has spent time with the Chiefs, Prince Albert Raiders and Pats. The six-foot-one, 171-pound netminder has a career 3.80 goals-against average, .873 save percentage and 28-26-2-1 record.

“Donovan is a veteran WHL goaltender who will compete with Talyn Boyko, Mason Dunsford and Ronin Geraghty for the job with the Americans,” Tory stated.

More News
Media Availability: WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
4 days ago
Blazers' Baragano & Winterhawks' Knak invited to Team Switzerland’s U20 National Junior Team Summer Camp
5 days ago
WHL / Hockey Canada Goaltending Symposium scheduled for June 18-19
6 days ago
Celebrate Father's Day with the Western Hockey League
6 days ago
WHL announces Return to Play Protocol for 2020-21
6 days ago
2:12
WHL Alumni of the Week: Kailer Yamamoto, Spokane Chiefs
6 days ago