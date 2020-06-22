Buskey added to Americans’ roster

Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that the club has claimed 20-year-old goaltender Donovan Buskey from the Regina Pats.

Buskey was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft and has played 64 career games in net. Through his WHL career, the North Vancouver product has spent time with the Chiefs, Prince Albert Raiders and Pats. The six-foot-one, 171-pound netminder has a career 3.80 goals-against average, .873 save percentage and 28-26-2-1 record.

“Donovan is a veteran WHL goaltender who will compete with Talyn Boyko, Mason Dunsford and Ronin Geraghty for the job with the Americans,” Tory stated.