2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 8, 2020

Broncos acquire DiLaura from Winterhawks

Robert Murray
The Swift Current Broncos have made a move to strengthen their crease, acquiring 19-year-old goaltender Isaiah DiLaura from the Portland Winterhawks.

In return, Portland has acquired a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Originally listed by the Prince George Cougars, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound DiLaura is a product of St. Paul, Minn. In eight games with the Winterhawks this season, DiLaura has a 4-2-0-0 record, 3.27 goals-against average, and a 0.891 save percentage.

In 44 games for his WHL career, DiLaura has compiled a record of 11-15-1-5, 3.53 GAA, 0.890 SV%, and one shutout. His first win in the WHL came on December 30, 2017 with the Cougars against the Vancouver Giants. His single shutout came against the Giants on November 11, 2018 in a 26-save performance on the road.

The Broncos return to action on Saturday, January 11 (7:00 p.m. MT) with a road date against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

