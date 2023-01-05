Brett Davis named Canada West WHL Top Performer of First Half

by Stefanie Lasiuk

Calgary, Alta. – Brett Davis is not joking around.

The second-year Manitoba Bison came out firing this season, putting his team in a playoff position after the Bisons missed out in 2021-22. Formerly a member of the WHL’s Kootenay ICE, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels, Davis proves his value every time he hits the ice, having contributed on nearly half the Bisons’ goals so far this season.

Davis has impressed with his offensive skill and versatility, showing off as a playmaker while boasting a lethal one-timer from the slot. After the first few months of the season, Davis sits third in Canada West scoring, behind two forwards from the one of the league’s top offensive teams.

Despite the Bisons ranking sixth in goals scored, Davis has had little problem lighting the lamp with 10 goals on the season. He added 16 assists to post a 1.63 points per game average.

On the scoring front, Davis doesn’t need much to capitalize on opposing teams’ defences. He was successful on 22.7 per cent of his shots in the first half. The Bison forward was never stifled, putting up at least a point in every series this season. As he got more games under his belt, the second-year only got better. Davis is riding a five-game point streak into the winter break, putting up four goals and seven assists since November 12.

Davis and the Bisons will be back on the ice January 6 and 7 when they welcome Regina at 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. respectively. You can catch all the action on Canada West TV.

WHL GRAD OF THE MONTH

The WHL Grad of the Month is a partnership between the WHL and Canada West. CW coaches vote to select the winner each month. All nominees must have played at least one full season in the WHL and be in good standing in Canada West.

WHL SCHOLARSHIP

In addition to the WHL Grad of the Month initiative, the WHL supports its former athletes through annual scholarships. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,500 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $33 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2 million to the 342 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

In partnership with Canada West universities, more than 125 WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada’s Premier Hockey Scholarship.