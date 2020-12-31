MENU
December 31, 2020

Blazers forward Connor Zary signs ELC with Calgary Flames

kamloops blazers
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames. The NHL Club announced the signing of Zary on Thursday afternoon.

Zary, a 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., was selected by the Flames with the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft this past October.

The 6-foot, 179-pound forward enjoyed an outstanding 2019-20 campaign, registering 86 points (38G-48A) in 57 games with the Blazers. His performance earned him an opportunity to represent the Blazers and WHL at the 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont., back in January, and he was voted to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Zary has skated in 188 career WHL regular season outings, collecting 182 points (73G-109A) along the way.

Zary is currently representing Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, having notched one assist in three games. Canada and Zary get back into action when they face Finland for Group A supremacy today at 4 p.m. MT.

