Blazers acquire Carpendale from Thunderbirds

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old forward Tyler Carpendale from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a conditional third-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 202-pound product of Powell River, B.C., Carpendale has yet to appear in a game this season. He was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the sixth round, 125th overall, of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Tyler has been a good T-Bird in his time with the team,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “We wish him the best in Kamloops.”

Last season, Carpendale posted career-best numbers with 22 points (6G-16A) in 60 games, including one power-play goal. In 81 WHL regular season games, Carpendale has 27 points (9G-18A), including the one goal on the man advantage. He has also appeared in six WHL playoff games, posting a single assist.

Carpendale scored the first goal of his WHL career at the Sandman Centre against the Blazers on November 29, 2017 on former Blazer goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

In action tonight, the Blazers host the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. PT) to begin a home-and-home set.