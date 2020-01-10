Blades strike deal for Fasko-Rudas from Broncos

The Saskatoon Blades and Swift Current Broncos closed out their respective sides of the 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline with a deal between each other.

Heading to the Blades is the recently-acquired Martin Fasko-Rudas while the retooling Broncos have acquired winger Matej Toman, prospect Cale Ashcroft, and a sixth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

For a Blades team looking to rise in the standings, this is a strong add for them given the offensive upside of Fasko-Rudas. In a earlier Friday deal, the Broncos acquired Fasko-Rudas, Parker Hendren, and a pair of WHL Bantam Draft selections for captain Ethan Regnier and defenceman Kasper Puutio.

Selected 58th overall by the Silvertips in the 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Fasko-Rudas has provided key depth scoring at the forward position. This season, he has eight points (4G-4A), including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal in 17 games.

Last season, he set career-high totals in all three major offensive categories with 31 points (15G-16A) in 60 games. Those figures included three power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal. For his WHL career, Fasko-Rudas has tallied 54 points (25G-29A) in 147 WHL regular season games, posting four power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals as well.

The 19-year-old Fasko-Rudas also brings plenty of playoff experience to the Blades. In 30 WHL playoff games, he’s posted 17 points (9G-8A), including three power-play goals.

Heading the other way in the trade is 18-year-old Toman, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic.

Originally selected fifth overall by the Prince George Cougars in the 2018 CHL Import Draft, Toman has compiled 12 points (4G-8A), including one power-play goal, in 37 games with the Blades and Cougars this season. For his WHL career, Toman has tallied 32 points (13G-19A), including two power-play goals and two game-winning goals in 103 WHL regular season games.

Also acquired in the deal is the 15-year-old Ashcroft. A defenceman from St. Albert, Alta., Ashcroft was chosen in the fourth round, 76th overall, by the Blades at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. In seven games with the Northern Alberta Elite 15s of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Elite 15s league, he has recorded eight points (2G-6A).

The Blades are in action Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT), hosting the Edmonton Oil Kings. In their release, the Blades announced that Fasko-Rudas was expected to arrive in Saskatoon Saturday. The Broncos are on the road for their next contest, playing the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, January 11 (7:00 p.m. MT).

