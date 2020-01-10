Blades secure forward depth with acquisition of Daley

In a Western Hockey League Trade Deadline deal Friday, the Saskatoon Blades acquired 19-year-old forward Caiden Daley from the Regina Pats. For the Pats, they acquired a sixth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 178-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., Daley has recorded 10 points (2G-8A) in 25 games with the Pats this season. Also appearing in 10 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings this season, Daley has appeared in 35 games, posting 12 points (2G-10A), including a single power-play goal.

Originally selected 22nd overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Daley has appeared in 237 WHL regular season games, posting 66 points (20G-46A), including two power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and two game-winning goals.

His most productive season came during the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season when he recorded 22 points (9G-13A) in 68 games with the Wheaties.

Daley has also appeared in 15 WHL playoff games with the Wheat Kings, recording six penalty minutes.

Internationally, Daley was an alternate captain for Team Canada Red at the 2016 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, playing under then assistant coaches Mitch Love & Ryan Marsh.

The Blades are in action on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT) when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings.