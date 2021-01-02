Blades forward Tristen Robins signs ELC with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have signed Saskatoon Blades forward Tristen Robins to a three-year, entry-level contract. The NHL Club announced the signing on New Year’s Day.

“Tristen came off an impressive performance at the end of last season, scoring 16 points in the final nine games,” said Doug Wilson, General Manager of the Sharks. “His game has improved since he made the move to centre, and his puck possession, pursuit, and skating ability fit in our system of how we want to play moving forward. We are excited to have him a part of our organization.”

The 19-year-old Robins was selected by the Sharks in the second round (56th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft this past October.

During the 2019-20 WHL campaign, the product of Clear Lake, Man., posted 73 points (33G-40A) in 62 appearances, leading the Blades in scoring.

Robins’ father Trevor, suited up for the Blades (1989-1992) and then signed with the Sharks as an undrafted free agent in 1993.

Originally selected by the Regina Pats in the fourth round (76th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Robins has skated in 134 career WHL regular season contests, collecting 99 points (42G-57A).

The Blades acquired Robins from the Pats on January 8, 2018 in a trade deadline deal that saw defenceman Libor Hajek (1998), now of the New York Rangers, moved from Saskatoon to Regina. The Blades also acquired defenceman Dawson Davidson (1998) and a first-round selection in the 2019 WHL Draft as a part of the trade.

All that said, the trade of Hajek continues to pay dividends for the Blades. They then moved the Pats 2019 first-round pick along with defenceman Reece Harsch (1999) to the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for two picks in 2019 (first round, ninth overall; second round, 24th overall) and two picks in 2020. Those 2019 selections were used to draft forward Brandon Lisowski (ninth overall) and forward Hayden Smith (24th overall).