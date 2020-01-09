Blades acquire Rhinehart in deal with Cougars

After acquiring a first-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the Saskatoon Blades made an immediate move to bolster their defensive depth in the now and down the road.

Thursday night, the Blades acquired 2020 NHL Draft prospect Rhett Rhinehart and a third-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Prince George Cougars. In return, the Cougars acquired defenceman Majid Kaddoura and forward Jayden Watson as well as the first-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

“The Saskatoon Blades would like to thank Maj & his family for their time with our franchise and hope all the best for him as he continues his WHL career with Prince George,” wished Blades’ President & General Manager Colin Priestner.

Rhinehart is a solid addition to the Blades’ group of 2001-born players. A 6-foot-4, 205-pound product of Lloydminster, Alta., Rhinehart was selected 13th overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Prince Albert Raiders. This season with the Cougars, Rhinehart has 15 points (3G-12A), including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal in 36 games.

For his WHL career, Rhinehart has 44 points (11G-33A) in 166 WHL regular season games with the Raiders and Cougars, including three power-play goals and one game-winning goal. Rhinehart is currently listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2020 NHL Draft.

“The moves today fits into our plan for not only our future but for right now as well. Getting another first-round selection in what is a very talented 2005-born draft class is what we were striving for,” said General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb referencing the two transactions completed by the Cougars. “Reid and Rhett were good players for our organization, and it was a tough decision to make these moves but they were made with our future in mind.”

Heading the other way in the trade is Kaddoura, an 18-year-old product of Chestermere, Alta. The 6-foot-2, 177-pound defenceman has 10 points (2G-8A) in 36 games this season with the Blades. Listed by the Blades, Kaddoura has spent the last two seasons in blue and gold, recording 12 points (3G-9A) in 77 WHL regular season games. He also appeared in a pair of games during the 2019 WHL Playoffs with the Blades.

Also dealt to the Cougars in the trade is 16-year-old forward prospect Jayden Watson. A 6-foot-0, 185-pound product of Grande Prairie, Alta., Watson was selected in the eighth round, 162nd overall, by the Blades at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. Playing with the Grande Prairie Midget AAA Storm of the Albert Midget AAA Hockey League, he’s recorded 21 points (5G-16A) in 25 games. Last season with the AAA Storm, he posted 33 points (15G-18A) in 33 games.

The Prince George Cougars will be in action next on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT) against the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. The Blades will continue their four-game home stand against the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. CT).