February 15, 2021

Blades acquire forward Blake Stevenson from Americans

Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
The Saskatoon Blades bolstered their forward depth on Monday afternoon, acquiring 2001-born forward Blake Stevenson from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

A 20-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., Stevenson was originally selected by the Americans in the fourth round (68th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut during the 2017-18 season, skating in five games with the Ams.

The 2019-20 campaign represented a career year for Stevenson, who racked up 20 points (10G-10A) in 47 appearances.

The 6-foot, 181-pound forward has skated in 88 career WHL regular season contests, tallying 34 points (18G-16A).

The WHL’s East Division is set to return to the ice on Friday, March 12, in the WHL Hub Center hosted in Regina.

