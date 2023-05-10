Bedard named recipient of Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2022-23 presented by Kia

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season presented by Kia.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect, ranked first-overall among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, led the League in goals (71) and points (143) during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, while also finishing tied for the League lead in assists (72) and game-winning goals (11).

This season, Bedard became the first WHL skater to record 140 or more points in a single regular season in 27 years; the product of North Vancouver, B.C. also enjoyed a 35-game point streak from September 24, 2022 through February 1, 2023, recording a total of 90 points during that span.

“It is such an honour to win this award, and I am so proud to play in the WHL with all the amazing players, and the players that have won this award before me,” said Bedard.

“I would not have been able to do this without my teammates, coaches, training staff and of course, the amazing Regina Pats fans. I would like to give a huge thank you to my family for the sacrifices they have made in helping me get to this point.”

“As a proud partner of the CHL and presenting sponsor of the Memorial Cup, Kia Canada is honored to congratulate Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats, winner of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “Connor’s accomplishments this season were truly inspiring and we look forward to seeing his bright future in hockey continue for years to come.”

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy Finalists

B.C. Division – Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Kai Uchacz, Red Deer Rebels

U.S. Division – Jackson Berezowski, Everett Silvertips

Bedard becomes the sixth Regina Pat to have been named WHL Player of the Year. In addition to Bedard, the Pats have previously been recognized in 2016-17 (Sam Steel), 2009-10 (Jordan Eberle), 2002-03 (Josh Harding), 1979-80 (Doug Wickenheiser) and 1972-73 (Dennis Sobchuk).

He is the first NHL Draft-eligible player to be named WHL Player of the Year since Sam Reinhart of the Kootenay ICE won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy during the 2013-14 season.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most prestigious award of the WHL and recognizes the player whose performance is deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

On December 30, 1986, the Swift Current Broncos were involved in a tragic bus crash while travelling to a game in Regina. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff lost their lives as a result of the crash. The Broncos have posthumously retired the numbers of all four players.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy serves as a constant memory in honour of the four players to this day.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Connor Bedard, Regina Pats 2021-22 Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers* 2020-21 Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE 2019-20 Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs 2018-19 Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks 2017-18 Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips 2016-17 Sam Steel, Regina Pats 2015-16 Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors 2014-15 Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks 2013-14 Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE 2012-13 Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos 2011-12 Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans* 2010-11 Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels 2009-10 Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats* 2008-09 Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen 2007-08 Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen 2006-07 Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2005-06 Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen 2004-05 Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings 2003-04 Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels 2002-03 Josh Harding, Regina Pats

* – also selected as Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year

