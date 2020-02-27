MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 27, 2020
Avalanche prospect Luka Burzan strikes twice for the Brandon Wheat Kings
brandon wheat kings
Luka Burzan
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
FEATURES
on WHL TV
More News
3:27
WHL Desk
WHL Desk: #WHLPlayoffs spots confirmed, Wolf keeps winning, & Canada West Championship Final set
4 hours ago
4:38
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: ICE (1) at Hitmen (4)
5 hours ago
swift current broncos
WHL Suits Up
Broncos set to host WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation game on Saturday
5 hours ago
0:26
Highlight of the Night
calgary hitmen
WHL Highlight of the Night: Thursday, February 27, 2020
6 hours ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Kastelic's milestone goal pushes Hitmen past ICE
6 hours ago
seattle thunderbirds
Talk Today
Thunderbirds & Crisis Connections team up to raise awareness of mental health issues
6 hours ago