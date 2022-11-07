Americans, Oil Kings alumnus Sawchuk named October’s Canada West WHL Grad of the Month

by Stefanie Lasiuk

Calgary, Alta. – Riley Sawchuk has not missed a beat.

The reigning CW Rookie of the Year came into 2022-23 in midseason form, setting a pace of more than two points per game in the month of October. The former Tri City American and Edmonton Oil King fired on all cylinders, putting up seven goals and 12 assists in nine games.

Sawchuk powered his Mount Royal Cougars to second place in the conference at the end of the month.

The forward showed his value by scoring in a variety of situations, including shorthanded. The product of Prince Albert, Sask. maintained an impressive +12 through his first nine games while converting on 18.4 per cent of his shots.

Sawchuk and the Cougars will be back in action Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 when they host Regina at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. You can catch all the action on Canada West TV.

WHL GRAD OF THE MONTH

The WHL Grad of the Month is a partnership between the WHL and Canada West. CW coaches vote to select the winner each month. All nominees must have played at least one full season in the WHL and be in good standing in Canada West.