Americans & Hitmen make swap of overage forwards

Two teams looking to shake up their roster found common ground on a trade Thursday afternoon.

Making a deal with a Central Division team for the second-straight day, the Tri-City Americans sent captain Kyle Olson to the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for forward James Malm.

The Americans also acquired a second-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

Returning home is the 20-year-old Olson, who has posted 14 points (5G-9A) in 16 games this season with the Americans, including one power-play goal and one game-winning goal. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound product of Calgary, Alta. set career-high totals last season with 70 points (21G-49A) in 62 games with the Americans, featuring four power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and four game-winning goals.

Olson was selected by the Americans in the third round, 45th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. To date, he’s appeared in 205 WHL regular season games, posting 169 points (53G-116A), including nine power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and eight game-winning goals. He’s also appeared in 19 WHL playoff games, posting 10 points (4G-6A), including one power-play goal.

“It was hard to move Kyle as he has spent his whole career as a Tri-City American and is our team captain,” stated Americans General Manager Bob Tory. “However, after evaluating our season it has become apparent that some changes were necessary. Recouping high draft picks is a very important factor for our club moving forward.”

Heading from the Hitmen to the Americans in the deal is the 20-year-old Malm. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound product of Langley, B.C. had recorded 17 points (3G-14A) in 21 games, including one power-play goal, this season.

Like Olson, Malm also set personal bests during the 2018-19 WHL Regular Season, posting 77 points (34G-43A) in 64 games, including 10 power-play goals and six game-winning goals, between the Hitmen and Vancouver Giants.

The Giants originally selected Malm in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. For his WHL career, Malm has posted 213 points (76G-137A) in 251 WHL regular season games. Those totals include 20 power-play goals and 16 game-winning goals. He’s also appeared in 18 WHL playoff games between the Hitmen and Giants, posting nine points (4G-5A).

“Kyle has a tireless motor who provides a different dynamic to our forward group,” said Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth. “He was the captain of the Americans, can play both centre and the wing and is a proven scorer in our league. We would also like to thank James for his time in Calgary and wish him all the best with the Americans.”

The Hitmen are on the road next, facing off against the Medicine Hat Tigers on January 3 (7:00 p.m. MT) at the Canalta Centre. On the road as well for their next matchup, the Americans will take on the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, January 4 (6:00 p.m. PT) at the Moda Centre.

