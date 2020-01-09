Americans acquire Joseph from Rockets

The Tri-City Americans have made another significant addition with the acquisition of 6-foot-1, 172-pound forward Jadon Joseph from the Kelowna Rockets.

The two teams announced the deal on Thursday morning with Joseph heading to Tri-City in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick at the 2022 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Joseph, the product of Sherwood Park, Alta., has split time this season with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Rockets, amassing 19 points (8G-11A) in 37 games played.

The 20-year-old has spent the last four seasons WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Regina Pats, Vancouver Giants, Warriors and Rockets, tallying 119 points (42G-77A) in 226 regular season games.

Joseph is coming of a career year in 2018-19 after the forward set a career highs in goals and assists, notching 53 points (22G-31A) in 68 regular season games.

The right-shot centre was selected in the fifth round, 98th-overall, by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Americans are in action on Friday, January 10 (7:05 p.m. PT) when the team will host it’s U.S. Division rivals, the Seattle Thunderbirds, at the Toyota Center.

