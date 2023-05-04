Stankoven named recipient of Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The Dallas Stars prospect and Blazers hometown star serves as a prominent ambassador for the Hockey Gives Blood campaign, which serves to engage and educate the hockey community about the importance of blood and stem cell donation.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year,” said Stankoven. “I would also like to congratulate the other nominees.

“Over the years, I have had many people go out of their way to help me pursue my dreams in life, so giving back to the community has always been important. To Stu Middleton of Hockey Gives Blood, and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, thank you for helping me raise money for such great causes.

“Thank you to the City of Kamloops, Blazers fans, and all those who have donated and supported me through these great initiatives.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family and the Kamloops Blazers organization. Without their support, winning this award would not be possible.”

Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy Finalists

Central Division – Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen

East Division – Calder Anderson, Brandon Wheat Kings

U.S. Division – Beau Courtney, Everett Silvertips

On March 11, 2023, the 20-year-old Stankoven helped spearhead Hockey Gives Blood Night in Kamloops when the Blazers hosted the Vancouver Giants.

Thanks to his involvement, Hockey Gives Blood Night raised over $41,000 in support of Hockey Gives Blood and Canadian Blood Services. Beyond his work with Hockey Gives Blood, Stankoven worked to raise another $10,000 for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation through three separate campaigns.

Stankoven is the first Blazer to be named WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

The Humanitarian of the Year award recognizes the work players do to help and enhance the community they play in.

In May of 2001, the Humanitarian of the Year Trophy was named in honour of former Regina Pats forward Doug Wickenheiser for both his contribution on and off the ice.

The 2023 WHL Awards were voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers 2021-22 Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings* 2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19 2019-20 Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen 2018-19 Will Warm, Edmonton Oil Kings 2017-18 Ty Ronning, Vancouver Giants 2016-17 Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes* 2015-16 Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2014-15 Taylor Vickerman, Tri-City Americans 2013-14 Sam Fioretti, Moose Jaw Warriors 2012-13 Cody Sylvester, Calgary Hitmen 2011-12 Taylor Vause, Swift Current Broncos 2010-11 Spencer Edwards, Moose Jaw Warriors* 2009-10 Matt Fraser, Kootenay ICE 2008-09 Taylor Procyshen, Tri-City Americans 2007-08 Ashton Hewson, Prince Albert Raiders 2006-07 Kyle Moir, Swift Current Broncos* 2005-06 Wacey Rabbit, Saskatoon Blades 2004-05 Colin Fraser, Red Deer Rebels* 2003-04 Braydon Coburn, Portland Winter Hawks 2002-03 Ryan Craig, Brandon Wheat Kings*

* – also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year

