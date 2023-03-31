Calgary, Alta. – The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien open tonight with all eight first-round series getting underway in the Western Hockey League.

After 748 Regular Season games, 16 WHL Clubs will vie for the right to be crowned WHL Champions and represent the WHL at the Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Kamloops, B.C. this spring.

2023 WHL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF SCHEDULES & PREVIEWS

(8) Medicine Hat Tigers vs. (1) Winnipeg ICE

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – Wayne Fleming Arena – Winnipeg, Man. – 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1– Wayne Fleming Arena – Winnipeg, Man. – 6:05 p.m. CT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Co-op Place – Medicine Hat, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Co-op Place – Medicine Hat, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 5* – Saturday, April 8 – Wayne Fleming Arena – Winnipeg, Man. – 2:05 p.m. CT

Game 6* – Sunday, April 9 – Co-op Place – Medicine Hat, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – Wayne Fleming Arena – Winnipeg, Man. – 7:05 p.m. CT

* = if necessary

(7) Calgary Hitmen vs. (2) Red Deer Rebels

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 3 – Monday, April 3 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 5* – Friday, April 7 – Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 6* – Sunday, April 9 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alta. – 2 p.m. MT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

* = if necessary

(6) Regina Pats vs. (3) Saskatoon Blades

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 2 – Sunday, April 2 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. – 4 p.m. MT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 5* – Friday, April 7 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 6* – Saturday, April 8 – Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 7* – Monday, April 10 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. 7 p.m. MT

* = if necessary

(5) Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. (4) Moose Jaw Warriors

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – Moose Jaw Events Centre – Moose Jaw, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – Moose Jaw Events Centre – Moose Jaw, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 5* – Friday, April 7 – Moose Jaw Events Centre – Moose Jaw, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 6* – Saturday, April 8 – Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. – 7 p.m. MT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – Moose Jaw Events Centre – Moose Jaw, Sask. – 7 p.m. MT

* = if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF SCHEDULES & PREVIEWS

(8) Kelowna Rockets vs. (1) Seattle Thunderbirds

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – access ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash. – 6:05 p.m. PT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 5* – Friday, April 7 – accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 6* – Sunday, April 9 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. – 4:05 p.m. PT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

(7) Vancouver Giants vs. (2) Kamloops Blazers

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Langley Events Centre – Langley, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 4 – Thursday, April 6 – Langley Events Centre – Langley, B.C. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Game 5* – Saturday, April 8 – Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 6* – Monday, April 10 – Langley Events Centre – Langley, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 7* – Wednesday, April 12 – Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

(6) Everett Silvertips vs. (3) Portland Winterhawks

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, Ore. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, Ore. – 6 p.m. PT

Game 3 – Monday, April 3 – Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4 – Friday, April 7 – Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 5* – Saturday, April 8 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, Ore. – 6 p.m. PT

Game 6* – Monday, April 10 – Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, Ore. – 7 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

(5) Tri-City Americans vs. (4) Prince George Cougars

Game 1 – Friday, March 31 – CN Centre – Prince George, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

Game 2 – Saturday, April 1 – CN Centre – Prince George, B.C. – 6 p.m. PT

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 4 – Toyota Center – Kennewick, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 5 – Toyota Center – Kennewick, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 5* – Friday, April 7 – Toyota Center – Kennewick, Wash. – 7:05 p.m. PT

Game 6* – Sunday, April 9 – CN Centre – Prince George, B.C. – 6 p.m. PT

Game 7* – Tuesday, April 11 – CN Centre – Prince George, B.C. – 7 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

Nutrien Joins WHL as Official Presenting Partner of 2023 WHL Playoffs and WHL Championship Series

Friday, March 24, the WHL announced its newest partnership with Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) to serve as the Official Presenting Partner of the 2023 WHL Playoffs and WHL Championship Series.

Nutrien and the WHL represent a natural fit, with Nutrien’s global headquarters located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and other corporate offices in Calgary, Alberta and Regina, Saskatchewan, along with Nutrien’s extensive retail branches and Nitrogen and Potash operations found throughout all four Western Canadian provinces and the Pacific Northwest United States. Like the WHL, Nutrien strives to be a meaningful partner in the communities where its employees live and work.

As presenting partner of the 2023 WHL Playoffs, Nutrien will be visible throughout WHL arenas in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest United States beginning Friday, March 31, including as the official helmet entitlement sponsor of WHL Officials. Nutrien will also serve as the official helmet entitlement sponsor of competing players during the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

2023 WHL PLAYOFFS FORMAT

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien features the Conference Playoff format for the second consecutive season.

The first-place teams in the two Divisions in each Conference will receive the top two playoff seeds based on Regular Season points. The next six Clubs in each Conference, based on Regular Season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions.

Clubs advancing to the second round and 2023 WHL Conference Championships presented by Nutrien will be re-seeded each round based on Regular Season points. The two Conference Champions will advance to the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, with the Club possessing the most Regular Season points receiving home-ice advantage.

All series throughout the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien will follow a best-of-seven format.

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien will conclude with the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, scheduled to be played from Friday, May 12 to Monday, May 22, 2023.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.