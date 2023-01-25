MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
January 25, 2023
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game – Availability: Carson Bjarnason
brandon wheat kings
Top Prospects
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
brandon wheat kings
on WHL TV
More News
3:06
prince george cougars
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game – Availability: Riley Heidt
4 hours ago
7:15
regina pats
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game – Availability: Connor Bedard
5 hours ago
4:57
Winnipeg ICE
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game – Availability: Zach Benson
5 hours ago
1:52
portland winterhawks
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects – Availability: Luca Cagnoni
5 hours ago
2:31
prince george cougars
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects – Availability: Koehn Ziemmer
10 hours ago
2:54
seattle thunderbirds
Top Prospects
2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects – Availability: Scott Ratzlaff
10 hours ago