2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (8) Vancouver Giants vs. (1) Everett Silvertips

With the 2022 WHL Playoffs set to begin Thursday, April 21, WHL.ca takes a look in at each of the eight head-to-head matchups across the league. In our final opening round 2022 WHL Playoffs previews, we examine the Everett Silvertips and the Vancouver Giants.

The Everett Silvertips finished the Regular Season with the best record in the Western Conference, and as a reward, they enjoy the shortest travel time of any of the four Western Conference first-round matchups.

The Silvertips (45-13-5-5) face the Vancouver Giants (24-39-5-0) in a best-of-seven beginning Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena, a mere 157 kilometres (97.7 miles) away from the Langley Events Centre.

Everett won the U.S. Division for the fifth time in six seasons, riding a 46-goal campaign from co-captain Jackson Berezowski and a franchise record-setting 78-point performance from defenceman, and Anaheim Ducks prospect Olen Zellweger. Only two Clubs (Edmonton and Winnipeg) won more home games than did the Silvertips, who were victorious 26 times on home ice this season.

The Vancouver Giants dealt with a lineup in flux throughout the season, first adding Detroit Red Wings prospect Alex Cotton in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, then dealing captain, and Florida Panthers draftee Justin Sourdif to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the WHL Trade Deadline. Vancouver’s lineup features four players selected in the NHL Draft, including leading scorer, and Boston Bruins first-round pick Fabian Lysell, who paced the Giants attack with 62 points (22G-40A).

In addition to Berezowski’s 46 markers, the Silvertips got 30-plus goal campaigns from Tampa Bay Lightning pick Niko Huuhtanen and 20-year-old Alex Swetlikoff, who led the Club with 84 points during the Regular Season (33G-51A).

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk led Vancouver with 26 goals during the 2021-22 campaign, while the Giants got 10 or more tallies from eight skaters including a pair of defencemen in Cotton and fellow 20-year-old Connor Horning.

The two sides split their four-game season series, with each team winning once at home, and once away from home. Huuhtanen and Lysell each had seven points in the four-game set to pace their respective offences.

This series marks the third-ever WHL Playoffs meeting between Everett and Vancouver, and the first since the 2006 Western Conference Championship, a series the Giants won in four games en route to their first and only WHL Championship.

The two sides will be looking to repeat recent post-season success, with Vancouver (2019) and Everett (2018) having represented the Western Conference in each of the past two WHL Championship series.

Game Breakers

Everett Silvertips: Olen Zellweger is the straw that stirs Everett’s drink. Setting a franchise record with 78 points despite missing 13 Regular Season games, the Anaheim Ducks prospect is a force to be reckoned with all over the ice, finishing the campaign with 34 power-play points and a +45 rating.

How to be efficient on the power play and influence people: a short video essay by Olen Zellweger and Alex Swetlikoff. #CHLTVGOTW@WHLsilvertips | @AnaheimDucks | @KubotaCanadaLtd pic.twitter.com/7F4TibUq1K — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 21, 2022

Vancouver Giants: Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell has oodles of talent. The shifty Swede led the Club with 62 points during the Regular Season, and seven against Everett. Lysell had four multi-point games in his final six Regular Season contests, and appears set to hit the post-season in stride.

Goaltending

Everett Silvertips: Braden Holt and Koen MacInnes split duties right down the middle for Everett, with both goaltenders appearing in 37 Regular Season contests. Both netminders posted identical .909 save percentages, and both enjoyed four shutout performances in 2021-22 with Holt winning 24 games to MacInnes’ 21.

Vancouver Giants: Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman took the majority of the workload for Vancouver, winning 17 games before suffering an injury late in the Regular Season. Since then, the Giants have platooned a trio of netminders including 15-year-old Matthew Hutchison, who became the third Vancouver goaltender in franchise history to win a game at the age of 15 when he defeated the Kelowna Rockets April 10.

X-Factors

Everett Silvertips: The Silvertips boast one of the deepest forward corps in the Western Hockey League, but local product Hunter Campbell’s style speaks to potential post-season success. Campbell scored 21 goals during the Regular Season and brings size, skill and a hard-nosed attitude to this series, which would give any defender fits.

We're getting soupy in Seattle! Hunter Campbell opens the scoring in the Battle of the Sound!🚨@WHLsilvertips pic.twitter.com/MqfXgCL9lg — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 27, 2022

Vancouver Giants: 21-year-old Adam Hall is set to make his WHL Playoffs debut for Vancouver after appearing in 122 Regular Season games with the Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. Hall scored 17 times during the 2021-22 season, finishing tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals.

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Vancouver @ Everett Friday, April 22 8:05 2 Vancouver @ Everett Saturday, April 23 7:05 3 Everett @ Vancouver Wednesday, April 27 8:00 4 Everett @ Vancouver Friday, April 29 8:30 5 * Vancouver @ Everett Saturday, April 30 7:05 6 * Everett @ Vancouver Monday, May 2 8:00 7 * Vancouver @ Everett Wednesday, May 4 8:05

* = if necessary

Season Series

Vancouver (2) at Everett (5) – March 19, 2022

Everett (3) at Vancouver (5) – March 18, 2022

Vancouver (6) at Everett (5) – December 4, 2021

Everett (4) at Vancouver (1) – November 19, 2021

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Playoffs with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $59.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

All-Access: $59.99

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit WHLLive.com for complete details.