2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (7) Spokane Chiefs vs. (2) Kamloops Blazers

With the 2022 WHL Playoffs set to begin Thursday, April 21, WHL.ca takes a look in at each of the eight head-to-head matchups across the league. In our sixth of eight opening round 2022 WHL Playoffs previews, we examine the Spokane Chiefs and the Kamloops Blazers.

After coming together on a blockbuster deal at the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline, the Spokane Chiefs and Kamloops Blazers find themselves matched up together in the WHL Playoffs for the first time in over 20 years.

Veteran forward Luke Toporowski was the centerpiece of the January 17 trade, and made an immediate impact in Kamloops with 20 goals in 22 games, while fellow 20-year-old Nick McCarry paid dividends in his move south, helping Spokane march to the post-season.

The Blazers finished with 46 more points during the Regular Season than did the Chiefs, winning a third consecutive B.C. Division crown in the process, but Spokane won the most recent encounter between the sides in their three-game season set, a 6-5 affair April 1 at the Sandman Centre.

Forward Logan Stankoven has written an incredible story this season for his hometown Kamloops Club, leading all Western Conference skaters with 104 points on the strength of a 45-goal campaign. The Blazers employed six 20-goal scorers this season including 38-goal man Daylan Kuefler and Toporowski, who finished his Regular Season with 35 tallies.

Like the Blazers, Spokane’s offence is paced by an area product. Post Falls, Idaho’s Bear Hughes completed his WHL Regular Season career by leading the Chiefs with 24 goals and 67 points, while McCarry followed closely, scoring 16 times since arriving in the Home of Bloomsday to finish the campaign with 63 points.

Both teams underwent significant changes on the ice, but Spokane switched things up off it too February 10, naming Ryan Smith interim head coach after parting ways with Adam Maglio. Half of the 24 wins amassed by the Chiefs this season have come since the coaching change.

This series marks the first WHL Playoffs encounter between Kamloops and Spokane since the first round of the 2001 post-season. The Chiefs captured that best-of-seven series in a sweep.

Post-season success has been a long time coming in Kamloops, as the Blazers go in search of their first WHL Playoffs series win since a run to the Western Conference Championship nine years ago. The sense in Canada’s Tournament Capital though is one of unfinished business, with a pair of potential playoff runs wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokane reached the Western Conference Championship during their last WHL Playoffs visit in 2019, bowing out to the Vancouver Giants in six games. This year’s playoff run has with it aspirations of a third WHL Championship, and first since 2008.

Game Breakers

Kamloops Blazers: Logan Stankoven is, in a word, electrifying. The Dallas Stars prospect plays the game with vigour, finesse, and he’s been unstoppable offensively to boot, leading all Western Conference skaters with 104 points during the Regular Season. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward scored nine points (3G-6A) in the three meetings with Spokane during the 2021-22 campaign.

Spokane Chiefs: Bear Hughes leads the Chiefs into the post-season after leading the Club in scoring during the 2021-22 campaign with 67 points. The lone NHL prospect on Spokane’s roster, Hughes was picked in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He finished the Regular Season with nine points (2G-7A) from his final seven games.

Goaltending

Kamloops Blazers: The Blazers have a clear number one in New York Rangers prospect and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship silver medalist Dylan Garand, but Garand has not faced the Chiefs this season, instead making way for running mate Dylan Ernst. Despite being perhaps unfamiliar with Kamloops’ first-round opponent, Garand was a leading light among WHL goaltenders during the Regular Season finishing tied for the League lead in wins (34) and finishing second in goals-against average (2.16) and save percentage (.925).

Spokane Chiefs: He represented the Chiefs at the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, and now Mason Beaupit will represent the Chiefs in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Beaupit, listed at #7 among North American Goaltenders in the most recent NHL Central Scouting rankings, collected 20 of Spokane’s 24 wins during the Regular Season including one against the Blazers April 1.

X-Factors

Kamloops Blazers: The Kamloops power-play struck 67 times during the Regular Season, and four Blazers including forward Fraser Minten reached double digits in power-play markers over the campaign. Ten of Minten’s 20 goals this season came on the man advantage, and on a lineup that has plenty of veteran savvy, the 2022 NHL Draft prospect has marked down his spot among Kamloops’ top six forwards in pen.

One of the many reasons why Fraser Minten will be attending the @KubotaCanadaLtd CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game🔥@blazerhockey | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/QtF4Ia5mbN — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 6, 2022

Spokane Chiefs: Acquired by Spokane in a deal that saw former captain Jack Finley head to the Winnipeg ICE, Chase Bertholet has asserted himself as one of the Chiefs’ premiere offensive threats. Bertholet finished the Regular Season with 24 goals, 16 of which came with Spokane in his 41 appearances as a Chief.

Like for the Bear Hughes pass.

RT for the Chase Bertholet one-timer.

Comment for both!@spokanechiefs | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/Pi4sUAPmhk — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 7, 2022

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Spokane @ Kamloops Friday, April 22 8:00 2 Spokane @ Kamloops Saturday, April 23 8:00 3 Spokane @ Kamloops Monday, April 25 8:00 4 Kamloops @ Spokane Friday, April 29 8:05 5 * Kamloops @ Spokane Saturday, April 30 8:05 6 * Kamloops @ Spokane Monday, May 2 8:05 7 * Spokane @ Kamloops Wednesday, May 4 8:00

Season Series

Spokane (6) at Kamloops (5) – April 1, 2022

Spokane (2) at Kamloops (7) – March 2, 2022

Kamloops (6) at Spokane (0) – January 15, 2022

