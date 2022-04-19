2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (5) Kelowna Rockets vs. (4) Seattle Thunderbirds

With the 2022 WHL Playoffs set to begin Thursday, April 21, WHL.ca takes a look in at each of the eight head-to-head matchups across the league. In our second of eight opening round 2022 WHL Playoffs previews, we examine the Kelowna Rockets and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

For the eighth time in the past 25 years, the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds are ready to dance in the WHL Playoffs.

The last time the two Western Conference rivals met, it was the Seattle Thunderbirds prevailing in a six-game Western Conference Championship series back in 2017. Of course, the Thunderbirds went on to win the WHL Championship in 2017 – the franchise’s first title in its then 40-year history.

The Rockets and Thunderbirds will renew acquaintances on Friday evening, with Game 1 of their best-of-seven series scheduled to go from Seattle’s accesso ShoWare Center at 7:05 p.m. PT.

The Seattle Thunderbirds were sneaky good throughout the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, finishing fourth in the WHL’s Western Conference with a record of 44-18-4-2 (94 points).

A cast of characters contributed to the Thunderbirds regular season success, namely 19-year-old forward Jared Davidson, who led the team in scoring with 89 points (42G-47A) in 64 games.

For the Rockets, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach was a catalyst on offense, chipping in 79 points (29G-50A) in 61 games after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades prior to the start of the season.

A perennial powerhouse, the Rockets recorded another campaign with 40 or more wins – the Club’s seventh since the 2012-13 season. Finishing the season 42-20-1-5, the Rockets finished fifth in the Western Conference and eighth in the WHL’s overall standings.

Though the Thunderbirds claimed the season series between the two teams, going 3-1-0-0 in four games, it’s important to note that all four games were of the one-goal variety, including a 2-1 shootout decision that went in favour of Seattle back on December 7.

The Rockets cruise into the 2022 WHL Playoffs having gone 8-2-0-0 in their final 10 games to end the Regular Season. Meanwhile, the Seattle Thunderbirds roared down the stretch, going 8-2-0-0 in their final 10 games as well. With two teams seemingly so evenly matched this season, looking back in history doesn’t do much to help with both teams having earned six wins apiece against one another over the last five seasons.

The last time the WHL Playoffs were contested, the Thunderbirds were ousted in six games during the first round of the 2019 post-season. Surprisingly, the Kelowna Rockets haven’t seen the WHL Playoffs since 2018 when they were eliminated by the Tri-City Americans in a first-round sweep.

The only taste of a WHL Championship for the Thunderbirds came back in 2017, as Mathew Barzal led Seattle to the crown. For the Rockets, they’re seven years removed from hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2015 and set out looking to win the franchise’s fifth championship this spring.

Game Breakers

Seattle Thunderbirds: Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky was acquired from Medicine Hat prior to the WHL Trade Deadline and has recorded 46 points (22G-24A) in 33 games since landing in Seattle. He finished second in team scoring with 76 points (35G-41A) in 57 games this season.

Kelowna Rockets: Rookie star Andrew Cristall has shown a penchant for scoring big goals. With 69 points (28G-41A) in 61 games this season, he finished third in scoring for the Rockets and has solidified his place as one of the best 2005-born players in the WHL.

Goaltending

Seattle Thunderbirds: Thomas Milic is thriving in his first full season as the starting goaltender in Seattle, going 27-16-2-2 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts.

Kelowna Rockets: New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko is the tall man between the pipes for Kelowna, checking in at 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds. The product of Drumheller, Alta., appeared in a career high 54 games this season, 29-18-2-3 with two shutouts.

X-Factors

Seattle Thunderbirds: Rookie defenceman Kevin Korchinski is getting it done at both ends of the rink in 2021-22, collecting 65 points (4G-61A) in 67 games, while finishing with a plus-minus rating of 36, good enough for second on the team. Expect to hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Kelowna Rockets: Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak tends to get under the skin of the opposition and he knows how to put the puck in the net, too. That can be a lethal combination, so long as Novak keeps it between the lines. His 72 points (29G-43A) were good enough for second in scoring on the Rockets.

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 22 7:05 2 Kelowna @ Seattle Saturday, April 23 6:05 3 Seattle @ Kelowna Tuesday, April 26 7:05 4 Seattle @ Kelowna Wednesday, April 27 7:05 5 * Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 29 7:05 6 * Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, May 1 2:05 7 * Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 3 7:05

Season Series

Kelowna (3) at Seattle (4) – March 1, 2022

Kelowna (4) at Seattle (3) – February 27, 2022

Seattle (5) at Kelowna (4) – December 11, 2021

Kelowna (1) at Seattle (2), SO – December 7, 2021

