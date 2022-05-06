2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (4) Seattle Thunderbirds vs. (3) Portland Winterhawks

The Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs is underway, and WHL.ca is previewing each of the four second-round matchups. In our final second-round preview, we examine the Portland Winterhawks and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

For the first time in 40 years, I-5 rivals from Seattle and Portland will meet in the WHL Playoffs in a series beyond the opening round,

The Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds clash in a best-of-seven set beginning Saturday in Kent, Wash. (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

Portland holds home ice advantage in this series despite starting it away from home. The Winterhawks enter the Second Round on the heels of a four-game sweep of the Prince George Cougars, while Seattle got past the Kelowna Rockets in five games.

Forward Gabe Klassen led the way for Portland with three goals in Round One, but it was the play of goaltender Taylor Gauthier that turned heads in the Rose City. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect surrendered just four goals in as many games versus his former Cougars mates including a shutout in the series decider.

Seattle’s Jared Davidson has enjoyed a breakout season. The Thunderbirds forward led his Club in scoring during the Regular Season with 42 goals and 89 points, and again he paved the way in Seattle’s victory versus Kelowna with 11 points (3G-8A). The Edmontonian was one of eight Thunderbirds to average a point per game or better in the opening round.

Twelve players in this series have been either drafted or signed free-agent contracts with NHL Clubs, and a further six are on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings including Portland’s James Stefan, who had 79 points during the Regular Season. On the other side, Seattle’s Kevin Korchinski is the top-ranked WHL defenceman ahead of the NHL Draft, coming in seventh among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting list, released earlier this week.

Gauthier will test his mettle in goal across from 2022 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Milic. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has impressed NHL scouts with his play down the stretch for the Thunderbirds, so much so that he made his way onto NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

These two sides met 13 times during the Regular Season, the Winterhawks coming away better in nine of the fixtures. Portland went 8-1-0-0 versus Seattle since the December trade that brought Gauthier to the Winterhawks crease.

As many times as these Clubs meet during the course of an average season, this series marks the first playoff encounter between the Thunderbirds and Winterhawks since the First Round of the 2015 WHL Playoffs, a best-of-seven set that went Portland’s way in six games.

Game Breakers

Portland Winterhawks: Detroit Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas has skill to burn as evidenced by his highlight reel. Among a deep group of Winterhawks forwards, the Texan stands out as a player that can change the shape of a game with one play. Hanas led Portland in scoring during the regular season with 86 points, adding a goal and an assist in the four-game sweep of Prince George.

RED WINGS PROSPECT CROSS HANAS PULLS OFF THE ZEGRAS ASSIST! 😱 🎥: @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/fRyYOYpYJd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 19, 2021

Seattle Thunderbirds: Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky scored his first WHL Playoffs hat-trick in Round One, finishing the five-game series with Kelowna with a team-best four goals. Lighting the lamp is what the Point Roberts, Wash. product does best, and has done regularly since arriving in Seattle. He’s scored 26 goals in 38 regular season and playoff games as a Thunderbird.

Goaltending

Portland Winterhawks: Taylor Gauthier changed the trajectory of Portland’s season when he was acquired December 27, 2021 from the Prince George Cougars. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect has won 28 of his 32 appearances as a Winterhawk, shutting out his opponent five times. Gauthier finished the first round with a scintillating .965 save percentage through four post-season games.

Seattle Thunderbirds: Ranked #28 among North American goaltenders for the 2022 NHL Draft, Thomas Milic has been rock-solid for Seattle all season long. Milic, who attended Seattle Kraken training camp as a free-agent invitee last fall, completed the first round of the WHL Playoffs with a 1.89 GAA and .923 SV% in five starts.

📽️ SAVE OF THE NIGHT 📽 Thomas Milic loves to show off that glove hand!@RealCdnSS | @SeattleTbirds | #WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OLng6j4q8C — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 30, 2022

X-Factors

Portland Winterhawks: Defenceman Luca Cagnoni turned heads in Round One, finishing the series with Prince George with a goal and three points. Cagnoni, who hails from Burnaby, B.C. finished third among Winterhawks skaters with a +32 rating during the regular season, quietly compiling 36 points in his first full season in the WHL.

Seattle Thunderbirds: Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette has been a consistent point producer for Seattle, recording 66 points during the Regular Season and five more in the first-round series with Kelowna. Roulette has the ability to turn a game on its ear, but plays a responsible game all over the ice, providing yet another example of just how deep, and dangerous, the Thunderbirds forward group is.

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Portland @ Seattle Saturday, May 7 7:05 2 Seattle @ Portland Sunday, May 8 6:00 3 Seattle @ Portland Wednesday, May 11 8:00 4 Portland @ Seattle Friday, May 13 8:05 5 * Seattle @ Portland Saturday, May 14 7:00 6 * Portland @ Seattle Monday, May 16 8:05 7 * Seattle @ Portland Tuesday, May 17 8:00

* = if necessary

Season Series

Seattle (4) at Portland (5) – April 2, 2022

Seattle (0) at Portland (3) – March 20, 2022

Portland (4) at Seattle (1) – March 19, 2022

Portland (3) at Seattle (2), SO – March 11, 2022

Seattle (5) at Portland (1) – February 19, 2022

Portland (6) at Seattle (5), SO – January 29, 2022

Seattle (1) at Portland (5) – January 22, 2022

Portland (4) at Seattle (3), OT – January 14, 2022

Seattle (0) at Portland (2) – December 31, 2021

Portland (2) at Seattle (4) – November 12, 2021

Seattle (6) at Portland (4) – October 27, 2021

Portland (4) at Seattle (2) – October 9, 2021

Seattle (3) at Portland (1) – October 2, 2021

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Playoffs with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $59.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

All-Access: $59.99

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit WHLLive.com for complete details.