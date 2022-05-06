2022 WHL Playoffs Preview: (4) Moose Jaw Warriors vs. (1) Winnipeg ICE

The Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs is underway, and WHL.ca is previewing each of the four second-round matchups. In the third of our four second-round previews, we examine the Winnipeg ICE and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Winnipeg ICE and Moose Jaw Warriors both posted five-game First Round victories and Friday night in Winnipeg (7:00 p.m. CT, Wayne Fleming Arena), they’ll drop the puck on a series that features loads of top-tier talent ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Winnipeg forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, and Moose Jaw duo Jagger Firkus and Denton Mateychuk are all among the top 15 North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, released Thursday ahead of the NHL Draft, scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.

But first things first. The top-ranked Winnipeg side faces a Club that, once upon a time, called Winnipeg home, in the first post-season meeting between the pair in 11 years.

The ICE dispatched the Prince Albert Raiders in the opening round, while Moose Jaw posted a five-game series win versus the Saskatoon Blades.

Winnipeg’s quick-strike offence has been led so far by 16-year-old Zachary Benson. The Chilliwack, B.C. product has 10 points (5G-5A) in the WHL Playoffs so far, buoyed by an ICE power-play that clicked at 40 per cent against the Raiders.

Moose Jaw has enjoyed significant production from the blue line all season long and that hasn’t changed come playoff time. The aforementioned Mateychuk had eight points in the series with Saskatoon while Edmonton Oilers draftee Maximus Wanner chipped in with three goals and six points in the five-game set.

In goal, the series presents a contrast of youth and veteran experience. 2004-born goaltender Daniel Hauser mans the Winnipeg crease after recording a .915 save percentage against Prince Albert. The Warriors will lean on 21-year-old Carl Tetachuk, who upped his 2021-22 win total to 33 regular season and playoff triumphs.

Winnipeg won five of the seven Regular Season meetings, including 10-2 and 8-1 victories. The most recent encounter between the two sides went the way of the Warriors back on April 2, though, with Moose Jaw finishing the regular campaign 2-2 on home ice versus the ICE.

Game Breakers

Winnipeg ICE: He appeared in three of Winnipeg’s five games versus Prince Albert, recording three points, but make no mistake, Matthew Savoie is just getting started. The #4 North American Skater for the 2022 NHL Draft led the ICE in scoring and has speed to burn, and hands that are just as quick as his feet.

After 68 games this season we've learned that Matthew Savoie and Zach Benson don't miss much. Especially on a 2-on-1.@WHLWpgICE | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/EzNrGbZJe8 — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 17, 2022

Moose Jaw Warriors: He’s enjoyed a meteoric rise ahead of the NHL Draft, and now Jagger Firkus is the #12-ranked North American Skater according to NHL Central Scouting. For good reason, too. Firkus led the Warriors in scoring during the Regular Season and put up six points in the five-game triumph over Saskatoon.

Goaltending

Winnipeg ICE: Daniel Hauser has had a season to remember. From setting CHL records, to helping his side through the first round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the Chestermere, Alta. product is writing an incredible story. He comes into this series with a 1.61 goals-against average in five playoff outings.

He went 11-0-0-0 in March, recording four shutouts along the way. Daniel Hauser of the @WHLWpgICE is the WHL Goaltender of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/hRuwJE1Xbp pic.twitter.com/41tHLgR5mH — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 1, 2022

Moose Jaw Warriors: Carl Tetachuk has been a calming influence in the Moose Jaw crease, keeping a high-flying Blades offence at bay in the first round. The product of Lethbridge, Alta. enjoyed a .905 save percentage in those five games.

📽️ SAVE OF THE NIGHT 📽 Carl Tetachuk has enjoyed the #SaveoftheNight a few times this season. This might have been his best work.@RealCdnSS | @MJWARRIORS pic.twitter.com/jJrsnL9mZc — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 13, 2022

X-Factors

Winnipeg ICE: So much of the chatter around the ICE has been about the Club’s high-flying offence, but Winnipeg has also done a tremendous job of keeping pucks out of their net too. Trade Deadline acquisition Tanner Brown has played a big role in locking things down. The ICE gave up a first-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft for the defenceman, who led all Winnipeg blueliners with a +26 rating from the time he was acquired from Vancouver through the end of the Regular Season.

Moose Jaw Warriors: Moose Jaw’s deadline deal saw veteran forward Cordel Larson land in the Friendly City and so far in these WHL Playoffs, Larson has come to play. The overtime hero in Game 3, Larson finished the first round with five points in five games. He also celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this week.

Series Schedule

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Friday, May 6 6:00 2 Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Saturday, May 7 6:00 3 Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Tuesday, May 10 7:00 4 Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Wednesday, May 11 7:00 5 * Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Friday, May 13 6:00 6 * Winnipeg @ Moose Jaw Sunday, May 15 4:00 7 * Moose Jaw @ Winnipeg Tuesday, May 17 6:00

* = if necessary

Season Series

Winnipeg (1) at Moose Jaw (3) – April 2, 2022

Moose Jaw (1) at Winnipeg (8) – March 29, 2022

Moose Jaw (0) at Winnipeg (4) – March 16, 2022

Winnipeg (4) at Moose Jaw (5), SO – January 28, 2022

Winnipeg (5) at Moose Jaw (1) – January 15, 2022

Winnipeg (5) at Moose Jaw (4) – October 23, 2021

Moose Jaw (2) at Winnipeg (10) – October 20, 2021

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Playoffs with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $59.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

All-Access: $59.99

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit WHLLive.com for complete details.