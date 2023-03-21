2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 24

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 24 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 24

1. Gatineau Olympiques (47-12-4-2)

2. Seattle Thunderbirds (52-9-1-2)

3. Winnipeg ICE (55-9-1-0)

4. Sherbrooke Phœnix (47-13-3-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (48-10-4-3)

6. Quebec Remparts (50-12-1-2)

7. Kamloops Blazers (47-11-4-2)

8. Ottawa 67’s (48-12-3-2)

9. Sarnia Sting (36-17-5-3)

10. North Bay Battalion (45-17-2-1)

HM. Barrie Colts (40-16-6-3)

HM. Saskatoon Blades (46-15-4-1)

HM. Saginaw Spirit (36-24-3-2)

After they pushed their winning streak to 21 games, the Gatineau Olympiques remain the no. 1 ranked team in the CHL. Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored his 50th goal of the season Wednesday as part of a 5-2 win over Drummondville while they opened a home-and-home with Shawinigan Friday with a 6-1 road win as Gendron scored twice and Riley Kidney (MTL) surpassed the 100-point mark. Tristan Luneau (ANA) had three points (1G, 2A) Sunday in a 5-1 victory against the Cataractes as he took sole possession of most points by a Gatineau d-man in a single season with 79. The Olympiques are the first Western Conference club to reach 100 points this season.

The Seattle Thunderbirds extended its own streak to 17-0-1 after a home-and-home sweep against Portland. Dylan Guenther (ARI) led the charge Friday with three points (1G, 2A) in a 5-2 win while a day later, Kyle Crnkovic scored twice in a 4-2 victory. Seattle’s 52 wins and 107 points are the second most in the CHL.

In three games against Prince Albert this week, the Winnipeg ICE collected the maximum six points. On Tuesday, Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two goals in a 4-3 road win. Over the weekend, the ICE would outscore the Raiders 10-2 where Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had three goals and five points. Winnipeg continues to lead the CHL in wins (55) and points (111).

In three games this week, the Sherbrooke Phœnix scored 23 goals as they reached 99 points. Cole Huckins (CGY) and Anthony Munroe-Boucher both had three points (1G, 2A) in a 7-4 win over Baie-Comeau Wednesday while Jakub Brabenec’s (VGK) four points (2G, 2A) paced the team to a 7-1 road victory versus Rouyn-Noranda Friday. A five-point effort (3G, 2A) from Joshua Roy (MTL) completed a perfect week in a 9-1 win over Val-d’Or a day later.

The Halifax Mooseheads collected six points last week as their winning streak hit four games. Alexandre Doucet (DET) had a hat-trick Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst and then had the game-winner Friday in a 4-3 win versus Saint John. On Sunday, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Josh Lawrence each had three points (2G, 1A) in an 8-5 win over Moncton. During the Mooseheads’ win over the Sea Dogs, Dumais became just the fourth player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season. Halifax’s 103 points are tied for the QMJHL lead.

The Quebec Remparts became the third CHL club, and first in the QMJHL, to reach 50 wins this season. Theo Rochette’s three points (1G, 2A) led the Remparts to a 5-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand Wednesday while Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Nathan Gaucher (ANA) both scored twice Friday in a 6-5 road victory over Victoriaville. Quebec reached the 50-win mark for the fourth time in franchise history Sunday after a 5-2 victory against Chicoutimi.

On a nine-game winning streak, the Kamloops Blazers are the first club in Week 24 to move up the rankings. Matthew Seminoff’s (DAL) outrageous eight-point (4G, 4A) night led the charge Wednesday in an 11-1 win over Victoria before the Blazers would sweep a home-and-home with Kelowna. After a 5-2 home win Friday, Logan Stankoven (DAL) had the overtime winner a day later in a 6-5 victory. Kamloops’ 47 wins are the third most in the WHL.

In a pair of games against Oshawa last week, the Ottawa 67’s came out unscathed. Will Gerrior had a hat-trick Wednesday in an 8-3 home win while Cameron Tolnai had the game-winner Friday in a 4-3 road decision. Ottawa’s 48 wins and 101 points leads the OHL.

After securing five of a possible six points, the Sarnia Sting extended its streak to 12-0-3. Nolan Burke (NSH) had three points (2G, 1A) while Benjamin Gaudreau (SJ) registered a shutout in a 6-0 win over Hamilton Wednesday. The Sting fell in a shootout to Guelph Friday while a 4-3 win over Kingston Saturday was highlighted by Burke scoring his 50th goal of the season. Sarnia’s 38 wins are the third most in the OHL’s Western Conference.

On an eight-game winning streak, the North Bay Battalion round out the Top 10. Kyle McDonald (DAL) had two goals Thursday against Peterborough in a 5-3 win while Josh Bloom (VAN) completed his hat-trick in overtime Sunday in a 6-5 victory over Sudbury. The Battalion’s 45 wins are the second most in the OHL.

Honourable mentions:

After a 2-0-1 week, the Barrie Colts are on the cusp of a return to the top 10. After a 6-5 shootout loss to Mississauga Wednesday, Ethan Cardwell’s (SJ) 40th goal of the season was the overtime winner Friday in a 5-4 win over Owen Sound. On Saturday, Brandt Clarke (LA) had five points (3G, 2A) in an 11-4 romp over Niagara. The Colts’ 40 wins are the fifth most in the OHL.

The Saskatoon Blades won two of three games last week to remain in the honourable mention category. Tanner Molendyk was credited with the game-winner midweek in a 3-2 win over Swift Current while Justin Lies got credit Saturday in a 3-2 decision against Brandon. The Blades’ week ended with a defeat to Regina but their 46 wins remain the fourth most in the WHL.

For the first time since Week 13, the Saginaw Spirit are back in as an honourable mention. Encouraged by the return of Michael Misa from injury, the Spirit dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to Windsor Wednesday but got the better of Kitchener in the extra frame Friday courtesy of Mitchell Smith’s winner. On Saturday, Hunter Haight (MIN) scored twice in a 5-3 victory over Hamilton. Saginaw is currently on a 6-0-2 streak.