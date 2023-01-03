2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 13

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 13 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 13

1. Seattle Thunderbirds (27-4-1-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (28-5-0-0)

3. Quebec Remparts (28-6-0-1)

4. Portland Winterhawks (26-4-2-1)

5. Saskatoon Blades (25-6-1-0)

6. Ottawa 67’s (26-6-0-1)

7. London Knights (23-8-1-0)

8. Halifax Mooseheads (23-7-4-1)

9. Red Deer Rebels (26-6-1-3)

10. Kamloops Blazers (21-7-3-2)

HM. Saginaw Spirit (23-9-2-0)

HM. Victoriaville Tigres (24-8-1-3)

HM. North Bay Battalion (24-10-0-1)

The top team nationally following the holiday break, the Seattle Thunderbirds have since pushed their unbeaten in regulation streak to 13 games, with the recent stretch marked by pairs of wins over Spokane and Kelowna. Even more impressive, the Thunderbirds continue to find the win column with a bevy of top talent away to the World Juniors, like forward Reid Schaefer, defencemen Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan, plus netminder Thomas Milic.

Winners of two of three since returning to play in late December, the Winnipeg ICE impressed with a pair of victories over nationally ranked Saskatoon coming in back-to-back nights. The former saw the ICE come away with a 2-0 decision in which netminder Daniel Hauser turned aside all 23 shots to record his second shutout of the season and move into a tie for top spot league wide with 20 victories.

Coming out of the break with a pair of big wins versus Baie-Comeau, the Quebec Remparts have continued to flash their offensive dominance. On the season, fellow forwards Theo Rochette and St. Louis Blues 2021 first-round selection Zachary Bolduc both rank in the top-five scorers league wide. In fact, the Remparts are leaders at both ends of the ice – netminder William Rousseau has limited the opposition to just 46 goals through 23 appearances.

Pushing their undefeated in regulation streak to 10 games, the Portland Winterhawks have climbed within one point of Seattle for top spot in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Winterhawks have been perfect since returning from the holiday break, scoring a trio of victories including a pair over rival Everett. On the season, Portland continues to see an impressive showing from overage right-wing Robbie Fromm-Delorme who paces the squad with 42 points in 32 games.

Notching three points in as many games since returning from the holiday break, the Saskatoon Blades began on the right note in defeating Prince Albert before falling short in a pair of hard-battled contests versus nationally ranked Winnipeg, with the second requiring overtime. Between the pipes, the Blades are well served by tandem netminder Austin Elliott who tops the WHL with a .927 save percentage and 1.81 goals-against average.

Coming away on the right side of the scoresheet in a home-and-home versus Kingston, the Ottawa 67’s have picked up where they left off following the holiday break. Among the names to watch during the stretch drive is talented left-wing Luca Pinelli who has recorded at least one point in five of his past six outings and will soon have the opportunity to shine on the national stage as part of the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Riding a six-game win streak, the London Knights have climbed within a single point of top spot in the OHL’s Western Conference. Leading the club to victory in recent weeks has been overage captain George Diaco, now with 10 points in his past five appearances. The Knights also continue to see strong play from goaltender Brett Brochu who ranks amongst the league leaders with a .907 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average.

Bringing no shortage of offensive flair, the Halifax Mooseheads stand atop the QMJHL with 164 goals on the season and are now just six points shy of top spot in the league’s Eastern Conference. Picking up points in 11 straight outings, the Mooseheads bookended 2022 with a big win over Cape Breton in which the squad lit the lamp 11 times highlighted by a dominant four-goal, three-assist showing from overage centre Josh Lawrence.

Circle the name of Kai Uchacz as the Red Deer Rebels veteran centre has found another offensive edge in recent weeks, a stretch which has seen him come away with a hat-trick in three of four contests since returning, while also adding a pair of points in the other outing. That success has powered the Rebels to a four-game win streak and 56 points on the season, tied for top spot with Winnipeg in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers continue to heat up in the season’s second half with recent weeks seeing the club notch three victories counting one against Prince George and a pair versus rival Kelowna. With top players like captain and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven absent to the World Juniors, the Blazers have turned to other offensive options like Toronto Maple Leafs draftee Fraser Minten who has registered eight points in his past three appearances.

Honourable mention:

Winners of four in a row – including three straight following the holiday break – the Saginaw Spirit continue to hold down top spot in the OHL’s Western Conference with 48 points in 34 games. Budding blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks 2022 first rounder Pavel Mintyukov has emerged as a must-see, now with 51 points on the season, 10 more than the next rearguard league wide.

Returning from the break with two wins in three contests, the Victoriaville Tigres continue to hold down top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with 52 points in 36 games. Among the highlights has been the impressive play from overage centre William Veillette who has collected seven points in his last three outings to shift to seventh in league-wide scoring.

Finding the win column in two of three since returning, the North Bay Battalion now stand four points back of Ottawa for first in the OHL’s Eastern Conference. Up front, Seattle Kraken 2022 seventh-round selection Kyle Jackson continues to challenge for tops in the OHL scoring race, now with 22 goals and 26 assists in 35 games, putting him only eight points shy of first.