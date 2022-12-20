2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 12

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 12 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 12

1. Seattle Thunderbirds (23-4-1-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (26-4-0-0)

3. Quebec Remparts (26-5-0-1)

4. Saskatoon Blades (24-5-0-0)

5. Portland Winterhawks (23-4-2-1)

6. Ottawa 67’s (24-6-0-1)

7. London Knights (20-8-1-0)

8. Victoriaville Tigres (22-7-1-3)

9. Halifax Mooseheads (21-7-3-1)

10. North Bay Battalion (22-9-0-1)

HM. Kamloops Blazers (18-6-3-2)

HM. Saginaw Spirit (20-9-2-0)

HM. Windsor Spitfires (19-7-3-1)

Holding down top spot nationally for the second week running, the Seattle Thunderbirds added three more to the win column to push their unbeaten in regulation streak to nine games. Among the top moments from the week was a pair of wins over Everett, the latter coming Saturday on the road in which the Thunderbirds prevailed 5-1 as Montreal Canadiens draftee Jared Davidson led the way with four assists.

Making the most of their lone appearance on the week, the Winnipeg ICE downed rival Brandon 4-3 in overtime with overage left-wing Owen Pederson playing the hero in the extra frame, pocketing his second of the night. One of two ICE skaters to tally twice Saturday, so too did 2023 NHL Draft hopeful Zachary Benson, who through 29 appearances this season leads the squad with 20 goals and 46 points.

Coming away with a pair of victories on the week, the Quebec Remparts continue to lead the way in the QMJHL, now standing at 26-5-0-1. Closing out the week with two decisions over Chicoutimi, the two contests witnessed impressive performances from Remparts overage centre Theo Rochette who notched two goals and five assists. On the season, Rochette leads Quebec with 50 points through 30 appearances.

Winners of nine straight following a perfect week that counted three consecutive victories, the Saskatoon Blades are among the hottest teams in the circuit, now having climbed to second in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a showing of 24-5-0-0. The Blades flashed their offensive flair over the past week, coming away with 22 goals in three games as Dallas Stars draftee Conner Roulette pushed the pace with three goals and six assists for nine points.

Securing back-to-back wins over Vancouver, the Portland Winterhawks remain unbeaten in regulation in their past seven outings, and have now shifted into top spot in the WHL’s Western Conference with a record of 23-4-2-1. Notching a 5-4 overtime victory Saturday, the Winterhawks built an early three-goal lead before mounting a comeback in the closing moments of the third period and then Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary netted the overtime winner.

Entering the break atop the OHL with a showing of 24-6-0-1 and 49 points, the Ottawa 67’s added to their impressive season by securing two more victories on the week, coming against Oshawa and Kingston. The former saw the squad prevail in a 3-2 road win in which a pair of freshmen – right-wing Caden Kelly and defenceman Henry Mews – each finished with a pair of points.

Toppling rival Owen Sound on Friday, the London Knights secured their third-straight victory and continued an impressive stretch that has seen the club find the win column in 11 of its past 12 appearances. Against the Attack, the club scored five unanswered – including four in the opening frame – while in the blue paint overage goaltender Brett Brochu stopped 36 shots to record his 14th win of the season.

Leading the QMJHL’s Western Conference with a showing of 22-7-1-3, the Victoriaville Tigres added one more victory on the week as the club shut the door with a 3-0 win over Sherbrooke. Tigres captain and veteran right-wing Maxime Pellerin tallied twice en route to the victory, while between the pipes 2003-born netminder Nathan Darveau turned aside all 22 shots to secure his second shutout of the season.

Adding five of six points on the week, the Halifax Mooseheads enter the break as the second slot in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference, standing at 21-7-3-1 and 46 points. Among the highlights of the week was a 7-2 road win in Charlottetown that saw the club score six unanswered. Leading the way was 2004-born centre Markus Vidicek who finished with a three-point performance including the eventual game-winning goal.

Adding two more to the win column, the North Bay Battalion closed out the week with decisions over Mississauga and Barrie, the former coming in a 7-3 final that saw Buffalo Sabres draftee Josh Bloom push the pace with two goals and one assist. Joining the Battalion in November, Bloom has been a force with his new club where through 15 appearances he has tallied 12 times while adding 11 assists.

Honourable mention:

Picking up a pair of road wins in Prince George – with both decisions coming in overtime – the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers are winners of four straight and continue to earn national consideration. Leading the way for the Blazers was Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten, who scored in both contests, including the first overtime winner.

Limited to a lone contest on the week, the Saginaw Spirit made the most of it, downing Flint in a 5-1 final that saw veteran right-wing Dean Loukus tally twice while talented blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks draftee Pavel Mintyukov finished with four assists. Mintyukov enters the break sixth in OHL scoring with 43 points in 31 games.

Entering the break as the OHL’s Western Conference leader – with a showing of 19-7-3-1 and 42 points – the Windsor Spitfires added two more victories in the past week, coming away with key decisions over Erie and Owen Sound. The former saw a dominant performance by New York Islanders prospect Matthew Maggio as he lit the lamp five times.