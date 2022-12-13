2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 11

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 11 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 11

1. Seattle Thunderbirds (20-4-1-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (25-4-0-0)

3. Quebec Remparts (24-5-0-1)

4. Saskatoon Blades (21-5-0-0)

5. Portland Winterhawks (21-4-2-1)

6. Ottawa 67’s (22-5-0-1)

7. Victoriaville Tigres (21-6-1-3)

8. London Knights (19-8-1-0)

9. North Bay Battalion (20-8-0-1)

10. Halifax Mooseheads (19-7-2-1)

HM. Kamloops Blazers (16-6-3-2)

HM. Red Deer Rebels (21-5-1-3)

HM. Saginaw Spirit (19-9-2-0)

Earning top spot nationally for the first time this season, the Seattle Thunderbirds closed out the week with seven of eight points to push their undefeated in regulation streak to six games. Among the highlights, the Thunderbirds capped off the weekend with a 5-2 win over Vancouver that saw the squad score five unanswered, including four coming in an offensive-filled middle frame. Montreal Canadiens draftee Jared Davidson pushed the pace for Seattle as he tallied twice.

Maintaining their first-place standing in the WHL, the Winnipeg ICE made tidy work in a pair of contests, scoring six goals apiece in wins over Spokane and Regina. Continuing to tantalize the scouting community, the former contest saw 2023 NHL Draft prospect Zach Benson shine with a four-point performance that included his first-ever hat-trick. A projected early first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, Benson will have the opportunity to shine under the national spotlight after being named to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Despite coming up short in a pair of hard-battled showings against Val-d’Or and Shawinigan, the Quebec Remparts remain atop the QMJHL with a showing of 24-5-0-1 and 49 points. Against the Cataractes, the Remparts showed early promise, building a two-goal lead prior to the nine-minute mark of the opening frame. The Remparts will look to return to their winning ways Friday when they open a home-and-home set against Chicoutimi.

Picking up a pair of victories on the week, the Saskatoon Blades extended their win streak to six, beginning with a 5-4 overtime thriller against Brandon that was later punctuated by a 9-0 takedown in Prince Albert that witnessed Toronto Maple Leafs 2022 seventh-round selection Brandon Lisowsky star with a season-high five-point performance counting three goals and two assists. On the season, Lisowsky sits second in Blades scoring with 30 points through 26 appearances.

Coming away with a trio of victories on the week, the Portland Winterhawks were particularly impressive in a 4-3 shootout win over nationally ranked Seattle. Leading the club to the win column was overage goaltender Dante Giannuzzi who turned aside a season high of 37 shots. With the victory, Giannuzzi improved to 13-3-2-0 on the season, coupled with a .904 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average to rank amongst WHL leaders.

Adding three points in as many games, the Ottawa 67’s closed out the week on a high note, scoring a 5-3 victory in Guelph that saw second-year right-wing Brady Stonehouse lead the way with a two-goal effort and help his club hold down top spot in the OHL with a showing of 22-5-0-1. On the season, Stonehouse sits tied for fourth in team scoring and continues to approach point-per-game production with 15 goals and 11 assists through 28 contests.

Picking up three of four points on the week, the Victoriaville Tigres fell short in the shootout in a hard-battled contest versus Shawinigan before returning to the win column three nights later in a 3-2 final over Rouyn-Noranda in which leading goal scorer Tommy Cormier cashed in on the man advantage to reach the 20-goal plateau. Through 2022-23, the 19-year-old sits second in Tigres scoring with 39 points through 31 games.

Winners of two straight and surrendering a lone loss in their past 10 outings, the London Knights secured a 1-0 shootout decision over nationally ranked Ottawa that saw overage netminder Brett Brochu claim first-star recognition after turning aside all 31 shots to record his second shutout of the season. The Knights then kept up their winning ways the next night, downing Peterborough 5-2 as St. Louis Blues draft pick Landon Sim led the way with two goals.

Undefeated in regulation in their past six outings, for the North Bay Battalion the past week counted key victories over Mississauga and Saginaw. Against the Spirit, Winnipeg Jets draftee Dom DiVincentiis put together a dominant performance in the blue paint as he stopped 36 of 38 shots en route to a 4-2 final. On the season, DiVincentiis sits tied for first among OHL goaltenders with 15 wins, coupled with a 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Returning to the national spotlight, the Halifax Mooseheads made the most of a lighter schedule, coming away home-ice wins over Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau – both coming in the shootout. Returning to the lineup in late November, the Mooseheads continue to see promising early returns from Nashville Predators prospect Zachary L’Heureux, who posted his second two-goal game of the season in the win over the Armada. On the season, the gritty left-wing stands at 10 points through seven appearances.

Honourable mention:

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers secured three victories on the week, including a pair against rival Victoria. The latter came Saturday in a 6-1 final that saw New York Islanders prospect Daylan Kuefler flash his playmaking skill set as he finished with four assists.

Once again garnering national consideration, the Red Deer Rebels impressed with three victories to climb to second overall in the WHL with a showing of 21-5-1-3. Rebels leading scorer Kai Uchacz found the scoresheet in each game to close out the week with four goals and one assist.

Adding four points in as many games, the Saginaw Spirit began the week in promising fashion, coming in an 8-3 road win in Erie that saw new recruit and Minnesota Wild draftee Hunter Haight push the pace with two goals and two assists for four points.