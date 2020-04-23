2020 WHL Bantam Draft trade recap

While the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft shifted online Wednesday, that didn’t stop WHL member Clubs from coming together on 10 trades through the day.

Spokane Chiefs acquire defenceman Braydon Clark (’02) from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Chiefs acquired the 18-year-old defenceman from the Raiders prior to the start of the WHL Bantam Draft. A 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Langley, B.C., Clark has appeared in 17 games with the Raiders over the last two seasons. In addition to the Raiders, Clark spent time with the British Columbia Hockey League’s Merritt Centennials in 2019-20, recording three points (1G-2A) in 16 games.

Swift Current Broncos acquire forward Carter Halamandaris (’03) from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.



The two opponents in the 2018 Rogers WHL Championship Series completed another trade, sending 17-year-old forward Carter Halamandaris to the WHL’s Eastern Conference. A 5-foot-10, 170-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., Halamandaris made his WHL debut with the Silvertips on December 15, 2019 as the Silvertips topped the Chiefs 4-3 in the shootout.

He spent the 2019-20 season with the Winnipeg Midget AAA Wild, recording 55 points (31G-24A) in 42 games. He was named to the league’s second all-star team. The Silvertips originally chose Halamandaris in the fourth round, 86th overall, of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

With the 87th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Silvertips chose forward Roan Woodward from Nipawin, Sask. Playing with the Northeast Bantam AA Wolfpack, Woodward recorded 100 points (42G-58A) in 31 games this season.

Regina Pats acquire goaltender Roddy Ross (’00) and an eighth-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for the 43rd-overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, fourth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft, and a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 WHL Bantam Draft.

After improving their fortunes at the forward position with the first-overall selection, the Pats went out and found their starting goaltender for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season in Philadelphia Flyers prospect Roddy Ross.

“We are really excited to add Roddy to our club,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He is a high-end goaltender with good experience in the league, he will help our team this coming season.”

The 19-year-old from Meadow Lake, Sask. made his WHL debut with the Seattle Thunderbirds on January 4, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Ross quickly became a key part of the Thunderbirds’ lineup, playing a key part in their drive to qualify for the 2019 WHL Playoffs. Though the Thunderbirds eventually fell to the Vancouver Giants in the first round, his play caught the eye of the NHL’s Flyers. They chose him in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

For his WHL career, Ross has appeared in 74 WHL regular season games, compiling a 36-26-5-5 record, 3.03 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

With the transferring of the 43rd-overall selection, the Thunderbirds added to their depth between the pipes by choosing Scott Ratzlaff. The Irma, Alta. product played the 2019-20 season with the Lloydminster Bantam AAA Bobcats. He was named the Outstanding Goaltender of the Year for the Alberta Major Bantam AAA Hockey League’s (AMBHL) North Division.

The eighth-round selection acquired by the Pats was subsequently transferred to the Kelowna Rockets as result of the Cole Carrier trade in January 2020. With the 161st-overall selection, the Rockets chose forward Grady Lenton. The Delta, B.C. product played the majority of the season with the Greater Vancouver Bantam AAA Canadians, tallying 42 points (20G-22A) in 30 games.

Moose Jaw Warriors acquire the 136th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

The remaining trades throughout the day provided plenty of pick-for-pick deals as teams added one last player to their prospect pool or reorganized for another year.

With the 136th-overall selection, the Warriors chose defenceman Cosmo Wilson. A product of Vernon, B.C., Wilson played in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League’s Bantam Prep Division with the West Vancouver Academy, recording four assists in 28 games.

The pick acquired by the Cougars originally belonged to the Saskatoon Blades and was acquired by the Warriors in the Kjell Kjemhus trade in September 2019.

Moose Jaw Warriors acquire the 151st-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

Acquiring pick 151 from the Blazers, the Warriors used the selection on defenceman Gavin Sawatzky. A product of Hague, Sask., Sawatzky recorded 18 points (11G-7A) in 29 games with the Warman Bantam AA Wildcats during the 2019-20 season.

Everett Silvertips acquire the 173rd-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.



Acquiring pick 173 from the Blazers, the Silvertips chose forward Matthew Paszkiewicz. The Calgary, Alta. product played the 2019-20 season with the Calgary Bantam AAA Flames, recording 50 points (23G-27A) in 33 games.

Kelowna Rockets acquire the 180th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Acquiring pick 180 from the Cougars, the Rockets chose forward Ethan Neutens. The Cochrane, Alta. product played with the Airdrie Bantam AAA Xtreme during the 2019-20 season, recording 23 points (8G-15A) in 31 games.

Victoria Royals acquire the 188th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Acquiring the 188th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Royals chose forward Brent Hoshowski. A product of Bonnyville, Alta., Hoshowski recorded 35 points (18G-17A) in 31 games with the Lloydminster Bantam AAA Bobcats during the 2019-20 season.

Everett Silvertips acquire the 195th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Acquiring the 195th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Silvertips chose defenceman Eric Jamieson. The Calgary, Alta. product played with the Edge School Bantam Prep team in the 2019-20 season, recording 22 points (5G-17A) in 30 games.

Everett Silvertips acquire the 210th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 10-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Acquiring the 210th-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the Silvertips chose defenceman Logan Greenough. The Calgary, Alta. product played with the Calgary Bantam AAA Flames, recording 19 points (3G-16A) in 32 games during the 2019-20 season.