2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 6, 2020

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley scores twice for the Spokane Chiefs

Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley lights the lamp twice Wednesday for the Spokane Chiefs.

