15 WHL players to participate in 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Calgary, Alta. – 15 Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate in the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for March 23, 2022 in Kitchener, Ont.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the full list of players Tuesday morning.

WHL Players – 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Beaupit Mason Spokane Chiefs Surrey, B.C. 6’5” 184 G Brennan Tyler Prince George Cougars Winnipeg, Man. 6’3” 190 G Dyck Reid Swift Current Broncos Winkler, Man. 6’4” 193 G Korchinski Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’2” 175 D Lindgren Mats Kamloops Blazers North Vancouver, B.C. 6’0” 176 D Mateychuk Denton Moose Jaw Warriors Dominion City, Man. 5’11” 186 D Pickering Owen Swift Current Broncos St. Adolphe, Man. 6’5” 178 D Filmon Josh Swift Current Broncos Winnipeg, Man. 6’2” 159 F Firkus Jagger Moose Jaw Warriors Irma, Alta. 5’10” 150 F Geekie Conor Winnipeg ICE Strathclair, Man. 6’4” 205 F Gustafson Jordan Seattle Thunderbirds Ardrossan, Alta. 5’11” 177 F Minten Fraser Kamloops Blazers Vancouver, B.C. 6’1” 185 F Savoie Matthew Winnipeg ICE St. Albert, Alta. 5’9” 178 F Schaefer Reid Seattle Thunderbirds Spruce Grove, Alta 6’3” 213 F Seminoff Matthew Kamloops Blazers Coquitlam, B.C. 5’11” 183 F

All 15 WHL participants were named on the recently-released NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings including a trio of WHL players ranked among the top 10 North American Skaters (Matthew Savoie, Conor Geekie, Denton Mateychuk) as well as the top-ranked North American Goaltender (Tyler Brennan).

The Kamloops Blazers, Seattle Thunderbirds and Swift Current Broncos boast three invitees, while the Moose Jaw Warriors and Winnipeg ICE will be represented by two players each. The Prince George Cougars and Spokane Chiefs will both send one player to the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

Slated for Wednesday, March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top 40 CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 40 players will be divided into Teams Red and White with the rosters and coaching staffs announced in the coming weeks.

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton, Ont. in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is an affiliate of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 210HP, performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario Canada L1X 0H4, by telephone, at 905-294-6535, by visiting KCL’s website kubota.ca.