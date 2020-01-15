MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 15, 2020

Raiders Try Out Sledge Hockey on Prince Albert Minor Hockey’s Para Day

The Prince Albert Raiders took part in Prince Albert Minor Hockey’s first Para Day on Monday at the Art Hauser Centre.

The players were given a demonstration of sledge hockey led by the Cut Knife Sledge Hockey program and Tracey Arnold, goaltender for Canada’s national women’s sledge hockey program.

All of the photos in the gallery were taken by Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia.

